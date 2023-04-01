Tinubu swearing-in saga - Airline react afta viral video show man para sake of presidential election

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshots from the video

2 hours wey don pass

Nigerian airline don come out to clear di air on how dem take handle one man wey cause incident on one of dia flights.

Ibom Air tok how dem pursue di pesin comot dia plane wey bin dey go Lagos from Abuja.

For video wey go viral for social media, one man bin dey escorted out of plane afta e hala say "dem no fit swear-in Tinubu".

Afta dat gbas-gbos, airport security drag am comot di plane as di kasala e cause start make pipo fear sotay one woman for di plane hala say, "sir, you gatz comot di plane, you be security threat".

Ibom Air, wia all dis drama bin happun release statement on Saturday about di incident.

Di airline say, "One passenger stand up and start to dey follow oda passengers tok for way wey dey considered inappropriate and unruly as e dey make oda passengers fear.

"Our crew see im behaviour unsafe and call airport security to help wit di mata. But im no comot or stop wetin e dey do na why security use force move am from di plane as last option".

Dem end di mata say di time wey e bin take to comot di passenger bin make di flight wey suppose move on time to move one hour late.

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu dey set to dey sworn in as Nigeria's fifth president since di return to democracy on 29 May.

But plenti pipo including opposition political parties, civil society organizations and observers don criticise di 25 February election say several irregularities full am.

One of dem na di fact say election officials no use BVAS and IReV to transmit results from polling units Inec plan am.

As at now di two top opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party and di Labour Party and dia presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi don carry di mata go court.