Wetin dey between CBN oga Emefiele and DSS?

17 January 2023

Di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announce di resumption of di Govnor, Godwin Emefiele on Monday, from im annual vacation abroad afta rumors begin fly upandan about im arrest by di Department of State Services (DSS).

For wetin be like statement to calm di tension, CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi tok say “di apex bank govnor resume wit renewed ginger to perform im duty ahead of di first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of di year wey go happun for January 23 to 24, 2023,”.

“Oga Emefiele remain committed to perform di task before am in line wit im oath of office and di policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

On di oda hand, di Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday also comot wit statement wey say im operatives no “invade” di CBN office and dem no arrest di top bank chief.

“We don draw di attention of di Department of State Services (DSS) to di fake tori wey dey make di rounds say im operatives invade di Central Bank of Nigeria and arrest im Governor, today 16/1/23.

“Dis na fake news and e dey misleading,” DSS tok-tok pesin, Peter Afunanya tok for one statement.

How di mata reach here?

Tori say Nigeria secret police wan arrest Godwin Emefiele, oga of di kontri highest bank bin first spread for local media for December 2022.

Dis na afta one Federal High Court for Abuja reject application from di DSS to arrest and detain Emefiele.

Di DSS bin file charges of terrorism financing against Emefiele wey court hear and say make di service go bring better evidence.

Na one US Gambarawa file di mata on behalf of di DSS on December 7, 2022.

Charge wit suit No. FHC /ABJ/CS/2255/2022 show di case between DSS (applicant) and Godwin Emefiele (respondent).

For di ex parte order, di DSS accuse Godwin Emefiele say e fund terrorism and by virtue of dat, e don commit economic crime.

Justice John Terhemba Tsoho wey preside over di mata reject di ex parte order.

E say di secret police no provide any concrete evidence to prove say di CBN oga get hand for terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Plus President Buhari suppose dey aware.

Di certified true copy of di court ruling wey BBC Pidgin get show say na di Chief judge of di Federal High Court preside over di mata by im sef.

Di judge for im ruling point out some observations wey need clarity – e say di affidavit and charge carry di name of Godwin Emefiele but dem suppose indicate say na im be di Central Bank Governor.

E say di DSS need to clarify weda di pesin wey dem bring im mata come court na di CBN oga or na anoda pesin.

“Di respondent for dis application na ‘Godwin Emefiele’ without disclosure of im status or position any wia, not even in di affidavit.

“E go make pipo dey wonder weda di Godwin Emefiele na di same pesin wey dey serve as Governor of di CBN.

“If na im, den doubt no dey say im na high ranking public official for Nigeria,” di court tok.

Justice Tsoho add say di application wey DSS dey find suppose get evidence of di approval of President Muhammadu Buhari – wey appoint Emefiele.

“E be like say di applicant intend to use di court as a cover for one irregular procedure, wey dey unacceptable.

“Sake of dis reason, I no go grant dis application exparte. If di applicant believe say dem get beta evidence, dem fit use dia hand go arrest and detain di respondent without di order of dis court.

Group claim Emefiele problem na sake of di new naira notes

Since di announcement of di CBN on di new monetary policy wey go bring in new naira notes pressure don dey on oga Godwin Emefiele.

Senate bin disagree over some mata wey concern di policy – dis one na afta di Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed say she bin no dey aware of di policy.

Also, di House of Representatives don invite di CBN govnor to answer questions on top di introduction of di new naira notes and how e go affect di economy.

Some human right lawyers, members of the opposition political parties, civil society organisations, also enta street to protest against di pressure wey Emefiele dey face.

Di protesters under di coalition of national interest defenders (CNID) say DSS file di suit to implicate Emefiele for funding terrorism.

Di group call on President Buhari and di Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to intervene for di matter.

‘Na mata of national security’ - DSS

Di DSS bin explain say wetin dem dey do na to investigate mata wey concern national security.

Dem also say dem dey always discharge and do dia work in di interest of Nigerians.

Peter Afunanya, tok-tok pesin of DSS for statement e issue say some pipo dey use “propaganda” to spoil dia work.

“Di Service go kontinu to broadcast actionable intelligence to di relevant authorities devoid of any sentiment.

“While professionally discharging our mandate, di DSS pledge to remain focused and unbiased.

“We no go succumb to propaganda, intimidation and di desperation of hirelings to undermine am.

"We no go also give room to di use of falsehood and deceit to misdirect public understanding and perceptions of issues of national importance,” e tok.