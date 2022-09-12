T﻿ori of man dem see im skeleton for im house afta e 'disappear' for years

Grass bin don grow tall full for di compound. Di grass even cover di car, di white Volkswagen Golf car wey dey parked in front of di bungalow.

B﻿ut no be dat wan make pipo begin pack full di compound wen dem raise alarm, na wetin dem find inside.

P﻿olice say dem find wetin remain of di deadi-bodi, di skeleton, "gum ontop im bed, e lie down face up with no sign say any struggle happun at first sight."

D﻿i video of di skeleton, di remains of di man wey dem say dem no see for four years before dem find am for im house shock pipo wen e trend for social media.

P﻿ipo bin dey ask who e be? and how come nobody notice say e die for im house all dis years and why nobody find am?

'﻿We see am last for 2018'

Wetin we call dis foto, L﻿ate Abiola compound

Di incident happun for Adeosun/Idi Orogbo community for Apete area of Ido Local Government of Oyo State.

Di Central Chairman of Adeosun/Idi-Orogbo and environs, wia di incident happun, Mr. Oluwafemi Omilana confam to BBC Pidgin say di man become a landlord for di area around 2018.

Omilana say di late man buy di land and build bungalow ontop.

Di information wey bin spread by di pipo wey work wit di man while e dey buld im house be say na say im base for Port Harcourt Rivers State wit im family but occasionally bin dey visit di house for Ibadan.

O﻿milana explain say since di late Abiola bin no dey really stay for di house, nobody bin suspect anytin about im appearance or disappearance.

"﻿Di available in formation be say di man dey always come di community and go back. But wen e dey reach six months and more we no see am, dat place, di compound dey bushy and e no dey easy dey enta di building, di fence tall and e get black gate.

As a mata of fact di two building wey dey beside, di new one, for di edge, dem just build am a year plus now, meaning say di man don die before dem build am. Di first building dem don lock am for several years, di hospital wey dey run dia lock up afta dem say no market. Becos pipo dey ask us why we know smell anytin, e no get way we go smell anytin.

Wetin we call dis foto, Grass grow full di compound of late Abiola

Di chairman say afta sometimes wey dem no see di man though dem begin dey worry wen dme no see di man.

"My secretary trace who sell di land for di man for Ajibode dem say dem no know am, say somebody just bring am

At a point we discover say bush plenti dia and we no dey see inside di house, we come hold meeting wen e reach two years say we don do our investigation and no see anytin about if e get wife, family here, we come suggest say we go enta di compound to clear di bush becos di pipo beside dey complain of snakes and oda animal." E tok.

D﻿i first time dem enta e say dem no enta di house but dem later go report to police before dem go fit clear di bush but dem ask dem to write to goment so dem go give approval. Na wetin end am dat time. Di mata come up again wen pipo for di house close to di man house begin complain of snakes.

"I advise di man say OK, make e be between me and you so you go clear am so e no go affect am anymore. We discuss on Thursday and we agree by Sunday make e bring men to clear am, I dey church and di man call me say e don bring di boys I come go dia, I leave dem go church den dem call me back."

Dem call me back say wen dem reach di first door dem see di Golf car, and dem come peep from window wey no dey locked na dia dem see say di man na skeleton." E tok.

O﻿milana say afta e alert di authorities dem enta di man house.

"﻿On getting inside we discover say di man just put one leg down and e don become skeleton, beside am we see three phones, one dey charge, two dey ontop im bed and one laptop. We hand dem over to di police."

'﻿Finding im family'

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Di late Abiola Drivers licence dem find for im house by im side

N﻿a di phones wey dem hand over to di police dem begin use dey trace im family.

D﻿em also see im ID card and passport including im driver's licence wey get im next of kin information.

Di community pipo come hand all di information to di police.

Omilan also add say d﻿i family wey later show up for di police station add say dem see di news ontop social media and dem bin no know say di man get house for Ibadan.

W﻿etin police tok

Inside statement wey police release, wey dey signed by di Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo state command Adewale Osifeso, dem say na on Sunday 04/09/2022 at about 1400hrs, representatives from di Landlord/Landlady’s Association of Idi-Orogbo, Adeosun, Life Forte Area, Awotan, Apete, Ibadan report a case of suspected sudden and unnatural death for Apete Divisional Police Headquarters.

P﻿olice add say dia initial findings reveal say di deadi bodi dem find na dat of Aderemi John Abiola for inside a Three-Bedroom block residence.

D﻿em say dem see im skeleton "dey glued to im bed as e lie face up wit no visible signs of struggle at a glance."

Di statement add say Abiola family tell dem say dem last see am around 2018.

P﻿olice also assure say dem dey chook eye for di mata and go dey give updates as dem get dem.