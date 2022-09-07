United States vs Nigeria: Super Falcons suffer defeat to US for women football 2nd friendly - Match report

Super Falcons chop defeat from US for 2nd football friendly - Match report

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@NGSuper_Falcons

15 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria women’s football national team chop 2-1 defeat from United States on Tuesday night.

Rose Lavelle score di go-ahead goal and di U.S. women's national team win dia 13th straight match wit di full time score on 6th September, 2022.

United States bin also benefit from one own goal to extend di team' unbeaten streak ontop American soil to 71 games.

Nigeria and United States teams first meet on Saturday inside Kansas City, Kansas, and di US women football national team get away with a 4-0 victory.

Nigeria bin miss six starters sake of injuries and visa issues.

During Tuesday game, own goal give di United States early lead inside di 24th minute.

But Nigeria equalized as Uchenna Kanu score after di haft time break.

United States pull back in front with Lavelle goal wey come from Megan Rapinoe pass for di 66th minute.

Both teams dey preparing for di 2023 Women World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

US don qualify for di World Cup for di CONCACAF W Championship in July.

Di team win di tournament title to also secure a place for di 2024 Olympics.

U.S. don win last two World Cups and dem get four titles overall.

Nigeria, one of di most successful women teams in Africa, qualify for di 2023 World Cup by advancing to di semi-finals of di Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Super Falcons bin finish fourth inside di tournament.

Nigeria don qualify for every World Cup since di tournament start in 1991.

Currently, di team dey coached by Randy Waldrum, former coach of NWSL's Houston Dash.

United States dey head to Europe for dia next match against England at Wembley Stadium on October 7.