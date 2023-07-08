'No death dey painful like loosing pikin' - May Yul-Edochie tok for di first time afta her son death

Wife of Nigeria Ogbonge Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, don finally tok for public for di first time since her pikin die.

May Edochie lost her first son wit Yul, Kambilinachukwu three months ago.

Di 16 years bin slump wia im bin dey play footballfor school.

Police for Lagos state den say dem dey investigate di cause of im death after im papa lodge a report for dia domot.

Since Kambili death, May bin remain quiet no tok anytin. But she don finally break her silence wit di post wey she do for her Instagram page on Saturday.

She tank all di pipo – family, friends plus well wishers from around di world wey show she and her family love for dia trying time as she try to find words to mourn her pikin.

She write: “Words no dey enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of di trials, we believe say dis immeasurable loss na heaven gain.

“Wen you lose husband, dem go call you widow…..

“Apart from “vilomah” wey mean “against natural oder”, I no fit find any English word for pesin wey lose im pikin. I no sure say death strong and painful like loosing pikin. We still dey inexpressible grief, however, I want all of una to know say wey dey fine by God special grace.

“Indeed di uncertainty of tomorrow remain mystery and some kain tins wey occur dey unforgettable but we just gatz find way to live wit dem no matter how painful and difficult dem dey.

May Edochie go on to add say her family and friends na her “great pillar” and dem bin help her through di process.

She conclude by saying: “E dey impossible to forget a child so im go always remain di second of my four adorable children.”

Before dia son death, May and Yul bin no too dey good term for dia marriage following di actor announcement say e don marry anoda wife, wey also be actress, Judy - dem both get one son together.

Plenti pipo bin chook mouths for di mata sotey dem drag Yul and Judy dat time - di dragging continue enter anoda level after di death of di actor first son.

Yul and im first wife get oda three oda pikin- one girl wey be university undegraduate and two sons.

Who be Yul?

Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie na Nigerian actor, film maker, director and producer- e be one of di sons of ogbonge actor, Pete Edochie.

Yul wey join acting many years ago don star for different popular movies and some of dem include Idemili, Devil in Red, and Show Down.

Apart from say im be actor, Yul na also politician and im don tok say e go like be Nigerian president for 2023.

Di actor wey be forty-one-years marry im first wife May wen e dey 22-years-old.

Controversy bin surround di actor wen e reveal for April 2022, say im don welcome baby boy wit im second wife, May Austin Muoghalu.

Di actor bin make di revelation on im Instagram page and share fotos of im son and im second wife as im disclose say e love di boy di way im love im oda children.

For di post wey e make on Wednesday, 27 April, Yul tok say di boy name na Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

As Nigerians for di comment section dey express dia surprise, di first wife May Yul-Edochie drop her own comment too.

Di woman write: "Na God go judge both of una."

May Yul-Edochie Biography

According to di Nigeria famous actor and movie Producer, Yul Edochie, e marry im first wife May for 2004.

For one of im Instagram post for 2021, di ogbonge Nigeria actor say e marry am wen im bin no get anything and tok about how she dey give am happiness for im life. Di couple mark dia 17 years wedding anniversary for 2021.

According to her Instagram page of over 600k followers, May na entrepreneur.

As di tori comot say her husband get second wife and pikin wit di new wife, pipo for social media bin dey try find answer to why im "marry second wife", abi na becos of pikin or male child?

But di fact be say, only Yul fit tok why e marry Judy. May Yul-Edochie get four pikin dem wit her husband.