You wan born twins? Dis four generation of twins tok wetin dem dey do

12 August 2023, 09:02 WAT New Informate 43 minutes wey don pass

“To be twins be like to be husband and wife”, na wetin one of di twin of one four generation of twins tok during interview wit BBC Pidgin.

Dis na di tori of one four-generation of twins for one Igbo Ora community for Oyo state south-west Nigeria.

Di di town wey dey popular for birthing di highest number of twins for Nigeria dey around 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Di high rate of twins for Igbo-Ora dey linked to one kain food, Amala and Ilasa, Taiwo tok say na according to history.

Di pipo get belief say di food get wetin dey help women to produce multiple eggs, even though di claim neva dey confam.

Di generation get grandmama, papa, pikin and gran grand pikin wey all be twins.

For dia pikin wey be two women (Taiwo and Kehinde), for one twin to chop beating for offence wey she no commit na regular tin wen dem dey small sake of how much dem resemble each oda.

Wen I commit offence dem go carry my second sister and say se no be you do dis tin, Taiwo bin explain.

Taiwo further tok say her papa na twins, her grandmama sef na twins wey also born twins.

She say pipo no dey sabi dem at all sake of how much dem look alike, “we ddey always wear di same cloth evru time".

Di myth about okro leaf and twins

Wetin we call dis foto, Leaf for special soup for Igbo-ora

Wetin we call dis foto, Twin grand fathers

Taiwo say wetin dey special for Igbo Ora pipo for how dem dey born twins na di kind food wey dem dey chop.

Anoda tin na di water wey dem dey drink and mode of dressing.

She explain say na cassava powder wey Yoruba pipo dey call ‘amala lafun’ wit okro leaf (ilasa) soup wey dey serve as dia own Jute leaf soup afta dem cook am wit dia local water.

Di twin further explain say di okro leaf soup no go come out wella if pesin take am comot dia town to cook am wit anoda water.

She explain say above all pesin must get di gene to fit able to produce twins.

Igbo-Ora na one town wey be di headquarters of Ibarapa Central, Oyo State, south-western Nigeria.

Wetin pesin dey chop fit make am born twins?

Certain ethnic groups for Nigeria dey known to get tendency for dia pipo to get twins as e be for Igboora for Southwest and di reason for dis na sake of dia genetics and claim about di possibility of dia food.

But as Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrics doctor for University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof Kenndey Nyengidiki tok, for pesin to born twins get more to do wit dia genes dan di food dem dey eat.

Prof Nyengidiki say "though di possibility dey say di food wey pesin dey chop fit get ovarian stimulation wey go stimulate di ovary to produce more eggs for fertilisation to result to twins or more birth. Di food fit dey contribute but we neva confidently confam dat one as a known factor for twins birth."

E add say e get a particular yam wey dem dey eat wey fit get some stimulants but na still sometin wey dem still dey chook eye dey investigate and do research on am.

Di consultant emphasise say di genetic component dey very important becos di twin gene dey more maternally related and if pesin get twins for im lineage e dey possible for dat pesin to born twins too.