How Alcaraz end Djokovic dominance to win Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz don win di Wimbledon men singles title for di first time by ending Novak Djokovic's recent dominance with one ogbonge victory.

Spain Alcaraz, 20, fight back from a nervy start to win 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 against di defending champion.

Djokovic bin dey go for a fifth straight win, an eighth men triumph and a 24th major - all record-equalling feats.

But di 36-year-old Serb dey outlasted by top seed Alcaraz, wey underline im class by winning a second major title.

"Na dream come true for me," Alcaraz, who bin dey play for only im fourth grass-court tournament, tok.

"Even if I loss, I for still dey proud of myself. To be able to play for dis stages of these occasions - as one boy of 20 years old - dey really fast.

"I dey really proud of myself."

Alcaraz, wey win im first Grand Slam title fro di US Open last year, celebrate by falling flat on im face after taking im first match point and kicking a ball into di crowd.

Di majority of one packed Centre Court, wey include di Prince and Princess of Wales, actor Brad Pitt and two-time winner Andy Murray, rise to dia feet to acclaim di All England Club newest champion.

As tradition now dictate, Alcaraz run up di stairs from di court to im box and embrace coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, along with im family and friends.

Alcaraz na di third youngest man to win di Wimbledon title for di Open era after 17-year-old Boris Becker for 1985 and 20-year-old Bjorn Borg for 1976.

"You never like to lose matches like dis but I guess when all di emotions don settle I have to still be very grateful," tok 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who break down in tears during im on-court speech.

"I don win plenti tough matches here. Maybe I don win a couple of finals I suppose loss so maybe dis na even-steven.

"E dey tough one to swallow when you dey so close. I loss to a better player, I gaz congratulate am, and move on - stronger hopefully."

Ogbonge final prove to be a feast

Before an eagerly anticipated men's final between the top two seeds, Djokovic further ramped up the excitement by predicting a "feast" between a pair with equally "hungry" appetites for success.

A compelling contest - full of quality, drama and momentum swings - lived up to the hype.

The pair have been two of the leading players on the ATP Tour this year and jostled for position as the world number one.

Djokovic won the Australian Open and French Open this year to move ahead of Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 major titles, knowing another victory would equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 victories.