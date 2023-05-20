Woman allegedly attempt to kill eight year old to prevent her husband second marriage

One woman for Kano state don chop arrest afta she attempt to kill one 8 year old girl to prevent her husband from marrying second wife.

Nigeria Police, Kano State Command north west of di kontri, arrest 35 years old Fatima Salisu for attempting to kill Sharifa Usman for Kumbotso local goment.

Inside statement wey di Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, release, Fatima attempt to kill Sharifa as to revenge di advice wey little Sharifa papa give her husband make im go marry second wife.

Di police rescue 8 years old Sharifa Usman for one uncompleted building on Sunday 14 May 2023 afta one good Samaritan call police say im hear loud cry of girl.

According to police, di good Samaritan rush go di uncompleted building wia e find di girl for ground for her pool of blood, wit knife inside her stomach and wounds all over her body.

Sharifa still dey hospital dey recover.

Investigate reveal say Fatima dey live for Gadon Kaya Quarters for Gwale local goment wit Sharifa.

But Fatima, carry her from her place go one uncompleted building for Kureken Sani for Kumbotso local goment.

Fatima stab di 8 year old wit knife on her neck and stomach, come leave di knife dey hang from her stomach, disappear.

Her husband claim say she get mental problem and im no get any idea wia she dey. But police finally find her dey hide for one village for Jigawa state on Thursday 18 May.

Oga Kiyawa say police still dey torchlight di mata to know weda Fatima husband bin try cover up im wife crime.

Dem wan find out di following questions?

Why Fatima carry di small pikin go anoda local goment?

Why she keep di pikin for uncomplete building?