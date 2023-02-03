Dog wey fit old pass you break Guinness World Record

Guinness World Record don name one 30-year-old Portuguese dog as di world oldest ever – afta e beat record wey don stand for a century.

Bobi na purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo - one breed wey get average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

Di previous oldest dog ever na Bluey for Australia, wey die for 1939 at di age of 29 years and five months.

As of 1 February, Bobi na 30 years and 226 days old, and dem tok say im dey do well for im age.

Di Portuguese goment pet database wey di National Union of Veterinarians dey manage don validate im grand old age, according to wetin Guinness World Records tok.

Im don live im whole life wit di Costa family for di village of Conqueiros, near Portugal west coast, afta dem born am wit three siblings for one outbuilding.

Leonel Costa, wey be eight years old at dat time, say im parents get too many animals and bin get to put di puppies down, but Bobi escape.

Part of di secret to Bobi longevity na sake of di peaceful environment wia im dey live

Leonel and im brothers bin keep di existence of di dog as a secret from dia parents until dem eventually discover am and im later become part of di family, wey dem dey feed di same food dem dey chop.

"Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi no dey hesitate and choose our food," Oga Costa, wey dey always soak di food inside water to remove most of di seasoning tok.

Apart from one scare for 2018 wen dem hospitalise am afta e suddenly collapse due to breathing difficulty, Oga Costa say Bobi don enjoy relatively trouble-free life and believe say di secret to im longevity na di "calm, peaceful environment" wia im dey live.

E fit also dey im blood – Bobi mama live to di age of 18.

However, time don take im toll on Bobi, wey don begin get trouble wit im waka and im eyesight.

Oga Costa say Bobi na di "last of a long generation of animals" for di Costa family and describe am as "one of a kind."

Bobi crowning as di oldest dog ever dey come just two weeks afta Guinness World Records name anoda dog, Spike di Chihuahua, as di oldest living dog - at 23 years old.