Where Kylian Mbappe dey go next?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 June 2023, 12:31 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

French league champions, Paris St-Germain dey prepared to sell Kylian Mbappe dis summer.

Dis na afta di world cup winner announce on Monday say im no go renew im contract wen e expire next year.

Di 24 year old striker current deal go expire at di end of next season, wit di option of anoda year.

Mbappe bin get deadline of July 31 to tell PSG if im go extend im contract until 2025 or not.

Afta many months of tok-tok, im send di club letter say im no go extend im contract.

PSG record goal scorer go dey free to leave for notin at di end of next season and dis move fit be negotiating tactic too.

However, as di French champions try to readjust dia team-building policy afta years of buying star players wit no obvious clear strategy, PSG don resolve not to let Mbappe go for notin, di club para sake of say dem leak di letter to tori pipo before dem see am.

Dis one mean say unless dem get assurances about di 2018 World Cup winner future intentions, dem go sell am.

Mbappe contract issues don put Europe leading clubs on alert.

New Galactico era dey load for Real Madrid?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

A lot of pipo dey tok say na Real Madrid be di likely destination for Kylian Mbappe.

Well, na since di Spanish club don dey cut eye for di Frenchman and last year im bin reject move to di Bernabeu to stay wit PSG.

Di La Liga club don already agree a £88.5m deal wit Borussia Dortmund for England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

And if dem get to buy both Bellingham and Mbappe, and any oda player wey dey totori dem - den di big question na if di 2023 summer transfer window go beat di 2009 signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Kaka and Xabi Alonso.

However, di exit of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia mean say Real need a striker, although many pipo bin dey tink say Tottenham Harry Kane dey di top of dia list.

Mbappe join PSG for 2017 initially on loan from Monaco before di 180m euros move.

Di striker don score 212 goals in 260 games.

Im get 38 goals in 68 games for France, including hat-trick for last year final for Qatar, as France lose to Argentina on penalties.

Mbappe finish as Ligue 1 top scorer in each of di last five seasons and don win five league titles for im six seasons for PSG.

PSG end di 2022-23 wit just di Ligue 1 title afta once again failing to win di Champions League, losing to Bayern Munich for di last-16.

Di great players wey don comot from PSG

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Mbappe go be di second high-profile forward to leave di Parc des Princes dis summer, afta Argentina forward Lionel Messi leave at di end of im two-year contract to join Major League Soccer Inter Miami.

Neymar, di third member of PSG superstar frontline last season, dey linked wit big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe goalscoring stats

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Checkout Kylian Mbappe goalscoring stats for di last five seasons for Ligue 1...

29 - 2022-23

28 - 2021-22

27 - 2020-21

18 - 2019-20