Who be Senator Albert, Akwa Ibom YPP govnorship candidate wey gbab 42 years in prison for corruption

O﻿ne Federal High Court for Uyo don sentence Governorship Candidate of di YPP, Senator Bassey Albert to 42 years in prison for corruption.

D﻿i Economic and Financial Crimes commission na im drag di sitting senator go court on six count charge of money laudering

Dem say e collect six motor wey worth 204 million naira for one Olajide Omokore - Omokore na padi of di embattled former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

D﻿i event wey im bin dey sentenced for bin happun for December 2012 wen Albert Bassey bin work as di Commissioner of Finance for Akwa Ibom as well as Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee (IMDLCC).

H﻿ow serving Senator come find imself inside dis corruption hot water

E﻿FCC carry oga Bassey go court for June 2019 say im collect di six motor from Olajide Omokore as "proceeds of crime" - Omokore na di padi of di embattled former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke wey dey also dey stand trial for corruption.

D﻿i vehicles na Infinity QX 56 BP, valued at N45million; Toyota Land Cruiser V8 BP, valued at N40million; Range Rover, valued at N40million; Toyota Hiace, High Roof, valued at N27million; Toyota Hiace High Roof, valued at N16million and Toyota Hilux 4x4, valued at N36million.

F﻿or court proceedings, Bassey gree say im collect motor fron Omokere but say no be im give Omokere companies contracts for November 2013.

E﻿ reveal say e don dey friends with di Omokore guy for nine years before im enta politics but no know im companies.

B﻿assey say e no go dey surprise if im find out say di IMDLCC wey im bin dey chair back den bin give money to Omokore.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, di den o﻿ga of di EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Office reveal wetin make dem chook eye inside Bassey mata.

E﻿ reveal say dem dey investigate di former minister of Petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke wen dis spotlight shine for Senator Bassey side.

B﻿awa tok say, "for 2015, my team bin dey given responsibility to investigate di activities of Madueke and her associates for both di public and private sector.

"As investigate dey go on my team come torchlight one strategic alliance agreement for di Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, wey be subsidiary of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

"Na den we come dey trace di proceeds of crime wey carry us enta millions of naira wey di Strategic Alliance Partners, Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited and Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited bin dey help transfer".

A﻿ll di companies bin dey promoted by Olajide Jones Omokore according to Bawa testimony, wey bin don handle plenti contracts for di Akwa Ibom State goment, plenti of di contract bin dey under di direct super vision of Senator Albert Bassey.

W﻿ho be Senator Albert Bassey?

S﻿enator Bassey Albert Akpan bin dey born for 1972 to Chief Albert Robert Akpan wey be politician for Akwa Ibom State.

E﻿ enta di Senate for di March 2015 wia e currently dey represent di Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District .

B﻿assey dey run for govnorship for Akwa Ibom state under di Youth Progressive Party.

E﻿ bin first declare im intention to run for 2014 but e no win di ticket for PDP.

B﻿efore im Senatorial run im bin work as commissioner of Finance from 2007.

According to im website, e get Bachelors Degree for Economics, and a Masters Degree in Business Administration.