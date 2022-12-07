ICPC confam say dem detain D'Banj - Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@iamdbangalee

7 December 2022, 13:08 WAT New Informate 2 minutes wey don pass

Di Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) don confam give BBC Pidgin say dem detain Nigerian musician Daniel Oyebanjo wey popularly dey known as D'Banj.

ICPC tok for statement say dem detain di singer over di investigation of fraud wey dey associated with di N-Power Programme.

Di N-Power na one scheme wey President Muhammadu Buhari establish on 8th June, 2016, to address di issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, and help increase social development.

Wetin ICPC say D'Banj do?

For statement wey dey signed by ICPC tok-tok pesin, Azuka Ogugua, di commission explain wetin lead to di detention of D'banj.

"In line with our mandate, di commission don receive plenti petitions on di diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira afta di approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by di federal goment."

"Many N-Power beneficiaries don complain over di non-receipt of di monthly funds in spite of payment by di Goment."

"About 10 pesin na im ICPC don invite over di last few months in connection with di N-Power fraud, and don grant administrative bail afta dia detention."

"Several invitations to Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo bin ignore and no honour plenti invitations to appear before a team of investigators," di commission tok.

ICPC add say later Oyebanjo turn in imsef and dem take am into custody for dia Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th December, 2022.

Dem say Oyebanjo currently dey assist di investigators to find out di circumstances of di fraud allegations by di petitioners.

Di commission say di investigation go dey "all-encompassing" and also dey extended to oda collaborators of di fraud and di banks wia di beneficiaries’ accounts dey.

Who be D’banj?

D'banj wey im full name name na Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo na Musician, Producer and Entrepreneur,

D'banj, also dey known as di Kokomaster or Bangalee

E adopt di stage name D'banj, by combining im first name, Dapo, and im surname, Oyebanjo.

Di Nigerian singer na indigene of Ogun State.

Dem born am for 9 June 1980 for Zaria, Kaduna state, Northern Nigeria.

For 2005, D’banj release im debut album, No Long Thing, wit im business partner/producer Don Jazzy for dia Mo'Hits label at dat time.

For 2009, di singer start di first edition of one reality TV show wey im call ‘koko mansion’. And for 2014, e announce di second edition of di show.

For 2010, D'Banj begin collabo wit American artists like Snoop Dogg and, for 2011, e sign one deal wit Kanye West G.O.O.D. Music label.

Dat same year, D'Banj release one major banger "Oliver Twist," wey top a number of African charts and do well for U.K. and Europe as well.

E also get im own record label wey im call DB Records.