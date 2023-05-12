Why Ogun state dey reason to give girls teargas to protect demsef from rape

Authorities for Ogun state, Nigeria don deny tori say dem empower 200 girls wit teargas canisters to take protect demsef from rapists.

Special Adviser to Ogun state goment on information say, di state authorities no empower girls wit teargas canister.

She add say, e no possible for dem to do dat becos dem no train dem for dat kain tin. For dat kain tin to happun, dem need to follow a lot of process.

But Madam Funmi Efuwape, di commissioner for women affairs and social development for Ogun state, tell BBC say, dem dey discuss di possibility of giving girls teargas to take protect demsef from rape, di tok still dey for pipeline.

Di madam of women affairs say dia main aim na to protect dia girls and give dem di chance to escape from pipo wey wan rape dem.

“Di first tin we want to do for our girls na to protect dem. If dem do dat, di perpetrator go definitely run away, she go dey able to escape, and she go fit run for di nearest help she go fit get.”

One of di measures wey di ministry dey consider in addition to register for rapists in di state, na to empower girls to fit escape dia predators, Madam Funmi tok.

“E get a lot of tins wey we discuss concerning all dis. We get register wey we put for police station so dat any pesin wey dem convict (of rape), dem go blacklist am. E no go fit work, e no go fit do any job for Ogun state.”

She add say her ministry feel say to give girls teargas to take protect demsefs dey important becos e go build dia confidence to speak out.

“Why we feel say e dey necessary na becos we wan build one kain confidence in our girls, becos a lot of dis girls, once dem become victims, dem dey find am difficult to speak out. But once you get sometin like sef defence, you go dey able to get confidence in yourself.”

Efuwape add say dia proposal to give di girls teargas na to make dem know say goment care about dem and dis go make di girls dey able to speak out if any pesin harass or attempt to rape dem.

In recent times, di Ogun state goment don dey show concern about di increasing cases of rape and oda kains of gender based violence for di state.

Di state goment statistics say one in every ten girls for di state either don experience abuse or na survivor of gender based violence.

Di state don do different kains of campaigns against dis crimes against women and girls.