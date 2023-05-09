Donald Trump sexually abuse writer - Court rule

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

9 May 2023, 20:56 WAT New Informate 38 minutes wey don pass

One New York jury don rule say Donald Trump sexually abuse and defame writer E Jean Carroll inside one civil case

But di former president dey cleared of rape over di alleged assault wey happun for inside department store for di 1990s

Di jury award di writer almost $5m in damages for di battery and defamation charges.

Di jury say Donald Trump defame E Jean Carroll for one October 2022 post on Truth social wia e call her allegations "con job".

Dem say Trump must pay Carroll $3m (£2.4m) in damages for defamation, and anoda $2m (£1.6m) for battery, wey include di sexual assault she tell di court happun in di 1990s.

As dis na civil case, Carroll bin dey able to sue Trump for damages. Jail time for di former president no ever dey on di table as no be criminal case.

Trump no testify, but dem show di jury - wey dey made up of six men and three women - one video testimony wia e deny di rape

Di trial feature controversial remarks from di former president about women body, including di obonge Access Hollywood recording

Dem carry di claim go trial afta New York pass one law wey allowed survivors to sue years afta dia alleged sexual assault

Dis na di first time dem dey find US president liable of sexual assault.

For im reaction, post one all-capital letter message ontop im Truth social media platform.

"I GET ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO DIIS WOMAN BE. DIS VERDICT NA DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF DI GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!", DI former president TOK.

Carroll wey reporters bin surround smile as she dey comot di courtroom and dey enta her car with her lawyers.