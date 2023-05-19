'Tiff say make dem no touch am until dem catch odas' - EFCC to Matawalle

Govnor Bello Matawalle dey step down as govnor of Zamfara state dis month afta one term for office

Di Economic and Financial Crimes commission, EFCC don clap back at Zamafara State Govnor, Bello Matawalle say e just dey yarn up and down cos im get alleged 70 billion naira corruption investigation for dia hand.

Na di Director Public Affairs for di Commission, Osita Nwaja tok dis one on Thursday, give tori pipo for Abuja afta oga Matawalle bin yab EFCC investigation into state govnors.

For im statement, oga Nwaja tok say, "e dey interesting say Matawalle wan be supervisor to dey tell EFCC who dem go investigate. Abi na mata of "tiff" wey say make dem no touch am till dem catch oda "tiffs dem?" But e no dey Matawalle hand who EFCC go arrest, wen or where".

Dem accuse Matawalle say all di shouting wey im dey do na just show to shift focus from di mata gan-gan wey dey on hand.

Tori be say Matawalle bin tok say di EFCC oga Mallam Bala get "knowledge gap" wen e say e dey invite outgoing state govnors and commissioners to start investigation on top dia mata.

Di Zamfara state govnor say make dem also add officers of di presidency and di members of Federal Executive Council follow get dia own invitation sake of say dme be di highest tier of goment for di kontri.

Oga Nwaja tok say Matawalle accuse dem of corruption for asset disposal and plea bargain procedure among odas.

E respond say, "contrary to Matawalle claim, di commission arrange asset disposal exercise wey dey widely acclaimed say na di most transparent for di kontri history".

Andon di mata of invite for officials of di Federal Goment invite for investigation, EFCC tok say, "currently, one former minister of power dey EFCC hand om top N22 billion corruption allegation. But Matawalle no see dat one ooo".

But wetin be dis corruption case Matawalle dey inside.

EFCC dey invest di outgoing Zamfara govnor ontop accuse of monumental corruption, award of ghost contracts and diversion of ova 70 bilion naira.

Di money na loan wey dem bin get from one old generation bank, wey bin suppose enta execution of projects from local goment areas for di stage, bin dey allegedly diverted by di govnor through proxies and conttractors wey collect money for contracts wey dem no do anytin on top.

EFCC investigations dso far don reveal say e pass 100 companies wey collect money with no evidence say dem carry am do any service.

Di commision say wen dem ask soome of di constractors wetin happun, di contractors ansa sat di govnor kolobi dem to give am back di money wey dem collect from state coffers through im aids afta dem change di money to IS dollars.

EFCC say dem don get back 300 million naira from one company Fezel Nigeria Limited and trace di money to di Zamfara Investment COmpany.

For di statement EFCC reveal say, "di EFCC investigation dey cause worry for goment house Gusau. Di govnor dey fear wetin go do am wen in comot office as gonnot for May 29".