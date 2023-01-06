29 die as drug cartel start gbege afta arrest of El Chapo son

Wia dis foto come from, US STATE DEPARTMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Di US bin announce award of $5m for information wey go lead to Mr Guzmán-López arrest

one hour wey don pass

Na at least 29 pipo die during di bloody operation to arrest di son of Mexican drugs kingpin “El Chapo”, di Mexican authorities tok.

Dem capture 32-year-old Ovidio Guzmán-López for Culiacán and fly am go Mexico City on Thursday. Di man na di alleged leader of im papa former cartel.

But during and afta di arrest, 10 soldiers and 19 suspects die.

Angry gang members set up road blocks, set fire to dozens of vehicles and attack planes for one local airport.

35 military personnel get injury and 21 gunmen chop arrest, Defence Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval tok on Friday.

Na helicopter dem take move Guzmán-López - wey im nickname na "The Mouse" to di capital before dem take am to maximum security federal prison.

E chop accuse say im dey lead one faction of im papa notorious Sinaloa cartel - one of di largest drug-trafficking organisations for di world.

Im papa, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, dey serve life sentence for di US afta dem find am guilty for 2019 of drug trafficking and money laundering. Im trial reveal some of di brutal details of how Mexico drug cartels operate.

Di six-month surveillance operation to capture Guzmán-López get di support of United States officials, Sandoval tok.

Di US bin put out reward of up to $5m (£4.2m) for informate wey go lead to im arrest or conviction and di arrest of three of im brodas wey also be commanders for di group.

However, Mexican President Andrés López Obrador say immediate plans no dey to transfer Guzmán-López go di US.

Di operation wey begin early mor-mor for Culiacán for Sinaloa state, north-west Mexico, spark wave of violence from armed cartel members.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Burning vehicles block di road afta di arrest of Ovidio Guzmán-López.

Dem burn plenty vehicles and at least two planes for Sinaloa airports dey hit by gunfire, for attacks wey dem blame Sinaloa cartel for. More dan 100 flights dey cancelled for local airports sake of dis gbege.

Two Mexican Air Force aircraft dey forced to make emergency landings afta di cartel hit dem wit gunfire, Defence Minister Sandoval tok.

Helicopter gunships dey deployed by di authorities to support di ground operation.

President López Obrador say Mexican forces bin act responsibly to look afta di civilian population and avoid innocent victims. No civilian death dey report yet.

Dem send anoda 1,000 troops to Sinaloa to help wit ongoing security measures.

Videos on social media don show burning buses blocking roads for Culiacán.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Mexico violence amid El Chapo son arrest", Duration 0,30 00:30 Wetin we call dis Video, Mexico violence amid El Chapo son arrest

"As we bin dey accelerate for take-off, we hear gunshots very close to di plane and na wen we all throw ourselves to di floor," one of di passengers, David Tellez tell Reuters news agency.

US President Joe Biden dey due to visit Mexico for one North American leaders' summit next week.

Im go now arrive on Sunday, one day earlier dan e dey previously expected, according to one tweet by Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Dem no give any reason why im dey arrive early.

Blockades bin dey for different parts of di city and dem beg residents to stay for house.

Many shops experience looting and gunfire exchange take place between security forces and gang members.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

All schools across di whole state of Sinaloa bin dey closed on Friday, di local goment body wey dey in charge of education tok.

Mexican security forces bin don previously arrest oga Guzmán-López for 2019 but release am to avoid di threat of violence from im supporters.

Di US State Department say di man and im broda Joaquín dey currently oversee approximately 11 methamphetamine labs in di state of Sinaloa, wey dey produce estimated 1,300- 2,200kg (3,000-5,000lb) of di drug per month.