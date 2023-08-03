Security full ground ahead of Donald Trump appearance for court

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

15 minutes wey don pass

Dem go formally charge ex-US president Donald Trump for one court hearing on Thursday sake of charges of plotting to overturn im 2020 election defeat.

Di day before di arraignment, e slam di case as proof of di “corruption, scandal, and failure” of di US under Joe Biden presidency.

Oga Trump already dey face two oda criminal cases as im dey campaign for di White House next year.

Dem dey put security everywhere for Washington DC for Thursday hearing.

Dem don put metal barriers outside di federal courthouse where dem go formally read di charges against Oga Trump.

Similar structures don dey erected around di US Capitol buildings, where Trump supporters bin riot for January 2021 sake of say dem dey vex for di election result.

Di Secret Service, wey provide protection to president and ex-presidents, release one statement warning di public of “short-term traffic implications” for central Washington DC.

On Wednesday, one deceptive 911 call about one active shooting at di Capitol trigger one lockdown for three Senate office buildings and one major police emergency response.

Wen im speak to reporters during di alert, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger tok say di police force wey battle rioters two-and-a-half years ago dey well-trained and prepared for active-shooter drills.

Protection for judges wey dey involved for di case also dey reportedly increased.

Dis include District Judge Tanya Chutkan wey tell one attorney for one unrelated case say she neva sleep since dem assign am to Oga Trump case wey di lawyer reply to wit: “Please dey safe.”

“I go try,” Ms Chutkan tok before one open court, later joke say she bin wan keep her calender open “in case I fit get out of town, wey dey look like good idea”.

Oga Trump wey be 77 dey due to appear for one federal courthouse for Washington DC on Thursday at 16:00 EDT (20:00 GMT). E dey expected to plead not guilty.

Although e get di option of appearing remotely via video feed, e dey understood say e go attend in pesin.

Oga Trump don visit di city only once since im leave di White House. One queue don dey already form on Wednesday evening outside di building.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dem park news trucks around di courthouse

For one post on im Truth Social platform wey im write wit capital letters on Wednesday, di former president wey bin dey im Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, tank im followers and tok: ''I neva get so much support on anytin before."

For oda posts, e attack rival Republican presidential hopefuls, including im former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Govnor Ron DeSantis.

E repeat im arguments say Oga Pence bin get di legal authority to stop Congress from certifying Oga Biden election victory on 6 January 2021, proceedings wey dey disrupted as Trump supporters bin riot at di US Capitol.

According to di indictment, Oga Trump face four counts, including conspiracy to defraud di US, tampering wit one witness and conspiracy against di rights citizens.

Di deprivation of rights statute dey enacted afta di US Civil War to provide legal protections for freed slaves as dem integrate into society.

Di charge dey key to one 1967 trial of Ku Klux Klan members wey inspire di 1988 film Mississippi Burning. Legal analyst tok say e don dey included for di case against Oga Trump sake of say im alleged efforts to overturn di vote target urban areas wit large populations of African-American voters.

Oga Trump lawyer don hint at dia defence strategy.

Attorney John Lauro appear on NBC Today show on Wednesday and tok say im plan to argue say Oga Trump dey protected by di right to free speech wey dey for di First Amendment of di US Constitution.

"[The indictment] na criminalising speech," Oga Lauro tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, While pesin wey go challenge am dey battle legal kasala, President Biden (centre) dey do holiday for Delaware

Oga Trump legal team dey also resist di prosecutor desire for speedy trial as dem tok say dem need time to organise dia client defence.

One tok-tok pesin for di US Marshals Service, one federal law enforcement agency wey guard courts, tell Reuters news agency say Oga Trump go dey fingerprinted and asked to provide basic information, like im date of birth and Social Security ID number.

Several oda suspects wey dem accuse of involvement for di US Capitol riot don get hearings wey dey scheduled for Thursday postponed.

Currently, Oga Trump na di clear front-runner for di Republican party contest to pick dia next presidential candidate.

Congressional Republican don dey rally round im as dem argue say di latest indictment show di US don become "banana republic" and echoing di former president claim say di prosecution amount to election interference.

Oga Pence, wey bin dey struggle to gain traction for di 2024 White House race, maintain on Wednesday during one campaign stop for di Indiana State Fair say "e don do im duty" for January 6 2021.

"Sadly, di president dey surrounded by one group of crackpot lawyers wey dey tell am wetin im ear wey dey itch am wan hear," e tok. "Di president ultimately continue to demand say make I choose am ova di Constitution."

Di 45-page election-related indictment against Oga Trump dey based partly on contemporaneous notes wey Oga Pence keep about dia conversations for di days wey lead up to US Capitol riot.

Oga Trump don dey already charged for two oda cases: say e mishandle classified files and falsify business records to cover up one "keep quiet moni" payment to one porn star.