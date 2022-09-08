Queen under medical supervision for Balmoral

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di Queen dey under medical supervision for Balmoral after doctors become concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace don tok.

"Following further evaluation dis morning, di Queen's doctors dey concerned for Her Majesty's health and don recommend she remain under medical supervision," one statement tok."

Di Queen remain comfortable and at Balmoral."Prince Charles don travel go Balmoral.

Di Duchess of Cornwall don also travel dia and di Duke of Cambridge dey on im way.

Di announcement come after di Queen, 96, pull out of di Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

Clearly pressing concerns dey for di Queen health - much more explicitly put dan before and without any reference to dis only being about difficulties with mobility.

Warnings don also dey against unfounded speculation, such as dat she fit don fall.

And on Tuesday she dey on her feet and photographed smiling as she appointed di new prime minister.

But from di last-minute cancellation of wetin fit only have been one virtual meeting of di Privy Council - of senior ministers - no mistaking dey about di fragility of di Queen health.

Prime Minister Liz Truss say di "whole kontri" go dey "deeply concerned" by di news."

My thoughts - and di thoughts of pipo across our United Kingdom - dey with Her Majesty Di Queen and her family at dis time," she add join.

Di Queen appointed Ms Truss as prime minister at Balmoral, instead of travelling to London for the event.

During her 70-year reign di Queen don typically get audience with her new prime minister for Buckingham Palace.

She don dey on summer break at her Scottish home since July.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer say e dey "deeply worried" by di news, while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon say she dey "profoundly concerned" and sending her thoughts and wishes to di Queen.