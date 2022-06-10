Trump dey accused of 'attempted coup' sake of Capitol riot

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One Democrat lawmaker Bennie Thompson don call "January 6 na di peak of an attempted coup and na ogbonge attempt as one writter put am shortly afta to over throw di goment. Di kasala no be accident. Na Trump last stand."

Di Missippo lawmaker wey also be di chairman of di committee wey dey handle di hearing tok dis one on Thursday as di hearing dey start.

Liz Cheney wey di Republican vice-chair for di committee say na ofrmer President Donald trump bin "light di flame of di attack".

Trump supporters bin storm enta Congres on 6 January 2021 as lawmakers bin gada to certify di electin victory of Joe Biden.

Wetin di US House of Representatives select committee dey do

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Committee as dem watch Ivanka Trump testimony

Afta almost one full year of investigation, di Democratic led US House of Representatives select committee bin open on Thursday with clips of interviews wey dem do with members of oga Trump inner circle.

Dem show video of testimony b di former IS Attorney General Bill Barr say e bin tell Trump plenti times sat e lose di election and im claim say dem tiff am dey wrong.

Di former attorney general say, "we no fit live for world wia di incumbent administration stay for power because of im view wey no dey supported by evidence say fraud bin dey di election".

Di hearing also feature recorded testimony from Ivanka Trump, di ex-president daughter say she "bin accept" oga Barr rejection of her papa conspiracy theory.

Di committee room shock wen dem hear Ms Chaney read one account wey claim say oga Trump bin say vice president Mike Pence "deserve am" wen dem tell am say di rioters bin dey shot make me hang am sake of say im no gree block election results.

Dem bin also hear from officers wet bin tanda for di Captol during di riot including Caroline Edwards we dem knock unconscious wey tell lawmakers say "I bin dey slip on top pipo blood".

Wetin di committee dey plan to achieve

Di goal of d committee wey suppose to sit down for six hearings this month, na to provide ogbonge account of not just di 6 January riot but everytin wey enta to "overturn" di results of di 2020 presidential election.

Memers get plan to produce report and hold hearing for September to list dia findins and sggest reforms for di US electoral process.

Trump and Republicans on di committee hearings

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo for Washington go public park to watch di hearing

Oga Trump wey dey drop hints say e fit contest again for di 2024 presidential election don dismiss am as "political HOAX".

Dis na as e still dey claim say dem use mass voter fraud to rigg di last election.

Meanwhile republicans don dismiss di televised inquiry as way to distract Americans from di fact say Democrats fit lose control of di house and Senate for di US mid-term elections, wey dey hold for November.

Americans dey deal with jumping inflation, petrol price hike and baby formula kasala.