Earthquake in Afghanistan update: Earthquake kill at least 1,000 Afghans

Earthquake kill at least 1,000 Afghans

One powerful earthquake don kill at least 1,000 pipo and injure 1,500 for eastern Afghanistan, one official of di ruling Taliban tell di BBC.

Pictures show landslides spoilt mud homes for Paktika province , wia rescuers dey scramble to treat pipo wey wunjure.

Di quake bin strike shortly afta 01:30 (21:00 GMT Tuesday) as pipo dey sleep.

Hundreds of houses dey destroyed by di magnitude 6.1 event, wey happun for depth of 51km (32 miles).

E be di deadliest earthquake to strike Afghanistan inside two decades and one major challenge for di Taliban, di Islamist movement wey regain power last year afta di Western-backed government collapse.

Di earthquake strike about 44km from di city of Khost and pipo feel am as far away as Pakistan and India.

Witnesses report say dem feel di quake for both Afghanistan capital, Kabul, and Pakistan capital, Islamabad.

Some describe di scene for di Afghanistan Earthquake incident as desperate situation.

"Every street you go, you go hear pipo dey mourn di death of dia beloved ones," one tori pesin tok.

Afghanistan: basics

Na di Taliban dey run di kontri: Di hardline Islamists bin take over Afghanistan last year, almost 20 years afta dem dey ousted by one US-led military coalitio.

Food crisis dey: More dan one third of pipo no meet basic needs and di economy dey struggle, as foreign aid and cash dry up wen di Taliban take power.

Women rights dey restricted: Dey don order to cover dia face for public and teenage girls no dey allowed to go to school

Taliban officials dey beg for help

Taliban officials dey beg foreign aid agencies for help.

Dem ask di UN to "support dem for terms how dem go sabi di needs and respond to those wey dey affected", Sam Mort from Unicef Kabul unit tell di BBC.

Di UK special representative to Afghanistan, Nigel Casey, say di UK dey in touch wit di UN and dey "ready to contribute to di international response".

Earthquakes fit cause major damage for Afghanistan, wia living in many rural areas no dey stable or poorly built.

locals bin describe horrific scenes of death and destruction in the aftermath of the late-night earthquake to tori pipo .

"Me and di pikins scream," one Fatima tok. "One of our rooms dey destroyed.

Our neighbours scream and we see everybody room.

""E destroy di house of our neighbours," Faisal tok. "When we bin land, e get plenti dead and wounded.

Dem send us to di hospital. I also see plenti dead bodies.

""Every street you go, you go hear as pipo dey mourn di deaths of pesin wey dem love," one journalist for Paktika province tell di BBC.

Local farmer Alem Wafa cry as e dey tell di BBC say official rescue teams bin never di remote village of Gyan - one of di worst hit.

"No official aid workers, but pipo from neighbouring cities and villages come here to rescue pipo," e tok. "I land dis morning, and I - myself - find 40 dead body.

"Most of di dead, be "very young pikins", e tok.

Di local hospital just no get di capacity to deal wit dat kind disaster, di farmer bin add.

For remote areas, helicopters dey ferry victims to hospitals.

Even bifo di Taliban takeover, Afghanistan emergency services dey stretched to deal wit natural disasters - wit few aircraft and helicopters available to rescuers.

One doctor tok to di BBC, Paktika say medical workers dey among di victims.

"We no get enough pipo and facilities before di earthquake, and now di earthquake don spoil di little wey we bin get," dey tok. "I no sabi how many of our colleagues still dey alive."

Communication afta di quake dey difficult sake of damage to mobile phone towers and di death toll fit rise further still, another local tori pesin for di area tell di BBC.

"Many pipo no dey aware of di well-being of dia relatives sake of dia phones no dey work," e tok. "My brother and im family die, and I just hear afta many hours.

Many villages don dey destroyed."

Most of di casualties so far don dey di Gayan and Barmal districts for Paktika, one local doctor tell BBC.

Local tori pipo Etilaat-e Roz reported one whole village for Gayan don dey destroyed.

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage for Pakistan, according to BBC Urdu.

Decades of conflict don make am difficult for di poor kontri to improve dia protections against earthquakes and oda natural disasters - despite efforts by aid agencies to reinforce some buildings over di years.

Afghanistan dey prone to quakes, as e dey located for tectonically active region, over one number of fault lines including di Chaman fault, di Hari Rud fault, di Central Badakhshan fault and di Darvaz fault.

Over di past decade more dan 7,000 pipo don dey killed for earthquakes for di kontri, di UN Office for di Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports.

E bin get average of 560 deaths per year from earthquakes.