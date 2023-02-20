Man, woman, pikin stoned to death afta discovery of missing girl inside dia pit toilet

Wia dis foto come from, SAPS/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Police for South Africa say dem neva arrest anybody so far and dem still dey investigate di horrific incident wey lead to di death of three pipo.

According to di South Africa Police Service, one man wey dey 53 years old, im girlfriend wey dey 51 years and her son wey be 32 years reportedly die afta pipo allegedly stone dem to death.

Di incident happun for Senotlelo for Vaalbank afta pipo find di deadbody of one 8-year-old girl inside pit toilet over di weekend.

Wia dis foto come from, South Africa police service Wetin we call dis foto, Di pit toilet wia dem find di missing 8 year old deadibody

Wetin really happun?

Wia dis foto come from, SA Police service Wetin we call dis foto, House wey dem set on fire

Police for statement say Nomsa Sambo wey dey 8 years bin dey miss and her family report for Vaalbank SAPS on Sunday, 12 February 2023.

Afta dem report dia missing pikin to police, tori begin fly upandan wey allege say dem see one man wey carry Nomsa go im house.

Police respond to di information and on Monday, 13 February 2023 dem carry di man for questioning.

Dem come open a case of kidnapping, but di man deny all di allegations. Police say dem later release di man sake of say dem no get enof evidence to charge am.

"Dis morning 18 February, 2023 information come out say di missing child dey inside one pit toilet for di suspect house.

"Police from Vaalbank as well as members from Search and Rescue team rush to di scene and by di time we reach dia we see di lifeless bodies of three individuals, two males and one female for di street. Di deadbodies reportedly get serious injuries wey suggest say dem fit don stone dem and di medical personnel wey come di scene as well confam say dem don die."

Police say dem also see two vehicles wey di pipo burn to ashes, dem also remove di girl from di pit toilet but she don already die.

"Police also discover two vehicles, one Ford Bantam and VW Jetta 4, burnt to ashes. We eventually bring di pikin out from di pit toilet but unfortunately dem confam her dead as well."

Police identify di three pipo wey dem stone to death as oga Zele Papo Machika (53), im female friend, Ms Pauline Maubane (51), and dia son, Thabo Maubane (32).

Di Police later find out say di vehicles wey dem burn belong to Thabo Maubane.

Wia dis foto come from, South Africa police service Wetin we call dis foto, One of di burnt cars wey belong to Mr Thabo Maubane

'We don change di case from kidnapping to murder'

Police say dem bin don open a case of kidnapping but dem don change am to murder.

Meanwhile dey torchlight three counts of murder wey concern di three adults wey dey murdered.

"We neva arrest anybody so far and police dey investigate dis horrific incident.

"A team of investigators under di leadership of di Provincial Commissioner of di SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela don come togeda to probe .

Meanwhile di General don strongly condemn dis incident, "Dis kontri dey governed by laws and a situation of mob justice wia pipo take di law into dia own hands, no go ever dey accepted or allowed.

"Na why we dey encourage communities to work togeda wit di police anytime dem get information regarding crime rather dan trying to pay revenge dem sefs.