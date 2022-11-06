Biden, Trump, Obama 'jam head' ova Pennsylvania State

Wetin we call dis foto, President Joe Biden (R) and Barack Obama bin campaign togeda in Philadelphia

US President Joe Biden don tell voters for Pennsylvania say di midterm election wey go happun next next go be a “defining moment” for democracy for di kontri.

Di pesin wey im take ova from, Donald Trump wey also be im rival call for “giant red” Republican wave to defeat di Democrats.

Di biggest names for politics for di United States, wey include Democrats Biden and former President Barack Obama, and Trump wey be Republican, showface for Pennsylvania on Saturday 5 November, 2022.

Dem hope to tip di balance for di ogbonge midterm Senate race between Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

W﻿etin to know about US Midterm elections wey go happun on Tuesday 5th November 2022

W﻿etin polls dey show

Polls put Republicans inside heat wit Democrats for di Senate and also show say dem dey ahead well well for di fight for di House of Representatives .

Dis na becos voters, already dey follow culture fight-fight wey dey around gay rights and abortion.

Dem dey also try to pour dia frustration over di fourty-years high inflation and violent crimes.

“Pipo, three days, three days before one of di most important elections for our lifetime. Di result go shape our kontri for years to come, and di power to shape dat outcome dey for una hands,”

Biden tell thousands of supporters for di city of Philadelphia.

“Na una choice. A choice between two different visions of America.”

Trump, wey sources say dey prepare to launch im third consecutive run for di White House afta di midterms, kontinu to falsely claim say im 2020 defeat by Biden na di result of widespread fraud.

Many courts, state agencies, and members of im own administration don reject di claim say no be true.

Opinion polls still show say plenti number of Republican voters accept di claim, and na so many candidates for Congress, govnor and state offices wey dey supervise how dem dey do election.

Biden, wen im dey make reference to di support of di Republicans’ support for conspiracy theories, wey dey grow well-well, tok say democracy bin dey “literally on di ballot”.

“Dis na di defining moment for di nation and all of us, all of us must tok wit one voice,” E add.

Obama, wey bin don also address one rally earlier for Pittsburgh, get di loudest cheers of di night, as dey tell supporters to make sure say dem vote.

“Plenti pipo no dey give even di smallest attention to politics di way dem dey do for presidential year.

Maybe dem tink say Congress no mata like dat. Maybe dem no tink say dia vote mata” E tok.

But “fundamental rights … reason and decency dey di ballot,” E tok, attack on Republicans get high effect to evritin from science to respect for rules.

“Democracy imsef dey ontop di ballot. Di stakes dey high,” Obama tok as im repeat Biden warning, im voice come dey crack.

Wetin dey at stake for di US Congress midterm election

E dey hard to see Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Joe Biden give di same message, but e happun as di Republican and two Democrats campaign for Pennsylvania on di same day.

Dem dey contest for all di 435 seats for di House of Representatives while 35 dey for di Senate.

Na small tin dey separete Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, wey dey 53 years from Republican Mehmet Oz, wey be 62.

Di appearances of two ex-presidents and President Biden for di last weekend before di election show how di state important reach.

Mr Trump's victory for Pennsylvania help give am di White House for 2016.

One opposing sentiment of pragmatism and liberal politics for urban centres give am back to Democrats for 2020.