W﻿etin we know about di woman wey jump from 3rd mainland bridge inside di lagoon

Wia dis foto come from, LASWA Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos rescue team dey search for di woman body

one hour wey don pass

Yet anoda incident on Thursday 10, November 2022 wey pesin jump from third mainland bride enta lagoon for Lagos state Nigeria make headlines for di kontri.

Di informate about di identity of di pesin wey jump never dey clear as official never release any informate about who she be.

But di tori of di incident bin go round more afta di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lasema first drop informate about one suicide attempt for di Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

For di statement wey Lasema Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu sign, e say as di emergency pipo land for di incident scene, investigate show say di lady wey dey her late thirties bin jump into di Lagos lagoon.

Dem say further investigate show say di lady bin drop from one Uber taxi car ontop di bridge and jump enta di lagoon.

“Di driver of di taxi bin claim say she bin dey one heated argument wit her fiancé before she drop for di car”. Di statement add.

Di LRT, Men of Lagos State fire and rescue service, LASWA and officials of di Department of State Service (DSS) dey currently on ground working better together to search for di victim”. Dem also add.

DSS personnel?

E﻿ven though tori dey go upandan say di woman dey work wit di Department of State Security Service, DSS, no official confirmation on dat.

BBC Pidgin ask DSS tok-tok pesin Afunaya Peter weda di lady wey authority still dey search for her body for water be DSS official, e reply say, "e no know."

But one official of di DSS wey no want mention im name tell BBC Pidgin say true-true di lady be one of dia colleagues.

Di anonymous source add say although im no sabi di lady personally but di mata don go round for dia office say e be one of dem and she bin dey for Lagos.

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

Oda times wey pipo don jump into di Lagoon

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

No be di first time dis kai tori dey break for Lagos.

For October 2017, for Lekki toll gate bridge for Lagos Nigeria pesin jump enta di Lagoon.

According say dem see ATM card and oda items for di place wey di tin happen.

Video camera capture wen di victim comot im cloth and shoe look around to see if anybody dey before im jump inside di lagoon.

Officials for di Lagos Waterways Authority, di state emergency management agency and di marine police rush go di place to try rescue di victim.After four hours of search dem no see di body, and di officials don call off di joint operation.