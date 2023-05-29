AIT and Raypower founder Raymond Dokpesi don die

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Raymonadokpesi

29 May 2023

Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc and founder of African Independent Television, AIT, Raymond Dokpesi don die.

Di family confam di news inside press release wey dey signed by im son Raymond Dokpesi Junior.

"Na with deep sadness and heavy hearts announce di passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) wey pass away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi na beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. E go dey deeply missed by di pipo wey know am." Di statement tok.

Di statement add say: "Dokpesi na respected and accomplished businessman, and a pioneer for di media industry, and a philanthropist wey dedicate im life to di service of im kontri and community."

Di family say dem go release further details on di funeral arrangements later.

Who be Raymond Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi na media guru and founder of DAAR Communications Limited wey get Africa Independent Television and Raypower FM.

Dokpesi come from Edo State, south-south Nigeria.

Di media guru na member of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and na im chair di party National Conference Planning Committee for 2015.

For 2019, di National Broadcasting Commission announce di suspension of di licences of di African Independent Television and Ray Power FM.

Di NBC oga patapata, Dr Modibo Kawu, tell tori pipo say AIT no dey pay dia licence fees on time and dem no dey obey di NBC code.

Dokpesi bin lead some staff and supporters do we-no-go-gree waka for Abuja, dat time say goment wan shut down free speech.

For January 2023, tori of di arrest of di media chief bin circulate for local media for Nigeria.

Reports allege say dem arrest Oga Dokpesi for Heathrow Airport for London on 8 January.

According to wetin local tori pipo report, dem tok say immigration bin delay Dokpesi afta one trip from Frankfurt on one Lufthansa airlines flight wey arrive for UK.