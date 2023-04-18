Inec declare Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri winner of Adamawa govnorship election

Wia dis foto come from, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

18 April 2023, 17:49 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria election join bodi di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec don declare di Peoples' Democratic Party candidate, Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri as di winner of di Adamawa state govnorship election 2023.

Govnor Fintiri na di incumbent govnor of Adamawa state and bin dey seek re-election.

According to Inec, di registered voters for di supplementary election na 42,929. Accredited voters be 16, 423.

PDP score 9,337 votes while APC get 6,513 votes.

Total valid votes be 15,999, while rejected votes be 399.

While for di final results, registered voters be 2 196. 566. 876,387 pipo dey accredited.

PDP poll 430,861 votes while APC get 396,788.

Dis declaration dey come afta days of waiting and drama.

Inec bin suspend di declaration of Adamawa govnorship result for di second time on Sunday afta di supplementary election dem do wen dem initially declare di March 18 govnorship election inconclusive.

Na sake of wetin dem refer to as illegal declaration of winner by di Resident Electoral Commission of di state.

Prof Hudu Yunus Ari for one dramatic move declare Senator Aisha Dahiru, alias Binani of di All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of di Adamawa Govnorship election.

INEC National commissioner for informate and Voter Education, Festus Okoye tok for statement say di action of di REC 'na usurpation of di power of di Returning Officer.

“E dey null, void and no get any effect.” Di statement bin tok.

ake of dis, di electoral body suspend di collation of results of di supplementary election wey hold on April 15.

Inec bin first declare Adamawa State govnorship election inconclusive for March wen dem hold govnorship elections across di kontri.

Dem declare di election inconclusive sake of di margin of votes.

For di results wey dem announce, di APC candidate for di state, Senator Aishatu Dahiru alias Binani poll 390, 275

While di incumbent, Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri, di People’s Democratic Party, pdp candidate, poll 421,524.

Di supplementary elections later hold for 67 polling units wia dem bin scatter di 18 March gubernatorial polls.

Drama for supplementary poll

Di Inec REC for Adamawa State Yunusa Ari, on Sunday cause confusion wen at about 9:00am im announce Aisha Binani Dahiru, candidate of di APC as di winner of di election.

Im announcement cause protests from members of di PDP wey dey present for di state collation centre for Yola.

Before dem suspend di collation exercise on Saturday night, dem bin don announce results from 10 LGAs and Binani bin dey ahead of Ahmadu Fintiri, di incumbent govnor and PDP candidate.

Dem bin dey expect di collation of results from di remaining 10 LGAs to start 11:00am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, di returning officer for di Adamawa govnorship election, no dey present wen Ari announce Binani as di winner of di election.

According to di constitution, Lamido na di rightful official wey dey empowered to declare di winner of di election.

On Saturday, national officials bin don first ask Prof Yunus Ari to step aside from di conduct of di election.

But Oga Yunus later come back to di centre to declare result.

Meanwhile Senator Aisha Binani bin also make acceptance speech amidst di kasala for one coverage on national tv wia she thank di pipo of Adamawa state say dem elect her as dia govnor.

“Adamawa stand tall on di threshold of history. I dey overwhelmed by di show of your confidence to elect me as your govnor from May 29 dis year till di next four years”, she tok

She add am say dem don exercise dia democratic rights by voting for dia preferred candidate.