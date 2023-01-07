Police arrest Indian executive wey urinate on fellow plane passenger

India police don arrest one man for allegedly urinating on one passenger for one Air India fligh for November 2022.

Local tori pipo for India dey report say Shankar Mishra, wey be former executive for American banking giant Wells Fargo, bin piss on one passenger, eldery woman, on one flight from New York to Delhi.

On top dis mata, Air India don remove four flight crew members and one pilot from roster and announce say dem don begin investigate.

Mishra chop sack from Wells Fargo wey call di incident "deeply disturbing" on Friday.

Mishra chop arrest

Delhi police officials bin earlier say dem no sabi wia Mishra enta afta di incident but dem dey in contact wit im family.

According to local tori pipo, Mishra switch off im mobile fone for beginning of dis month nut use im credit card buy sometin for Bangalore city and na dis expose im location.

Dem carry am go back to di kontri capital city, Delhi, for investigation.

Air India don also face many criticism for how e take respond to di case — di airline no file official complain until afta one month wey di incident happun.

India aviation safety regulator for one press release, describe di airline behaviour as "unprofessional conduct."

Wetin happun for di flight?

Tori be say Mishra, bin dey drunk for di flight, im unzip im trouser come piss on di elderly woman.

Di news blow open afta one Indian newspaper publish di woman complain wey she write to di chairman of di airline company.

Inside di complain, she write say: "Afta changing, I stand near di toilet for about 20 minutes. I ask dem to change my seat, but dem say seat no dey available.

"One of di senior stewardesses come afta 20 minutes offer me di small seat wey di airline staff dey use, na dia I sidon for about one hour.

"Dem den ask me to return to my first seat wey dem piss on top. Although di staff bin put sheets on top, di area bin still dey damp and dey smell of piss.

"Two hours later, dem give me di steward seat, wia I sidon for di remainder of di flight — approximately 5 hours."

Di woman say wen Mishra eye clear, im apologise and begin cry.

E allegedly beg her make she no report di mata.