Osimhen, Oshoala make Ballon d’Or 2023 nomination list

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria footballer and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen don dey for male category of di 2023 Ballon d’Or alongside oda ogbonge players.

Anoda Nigerian player wey dey play for Nigeria women national football team Super Falcons and Barcelona player Asisat Oshoala also dey nominated for women category of Ballon d’Or.

Oshoala bin get di nomination for di 2022 women Ballon d’Or but na her teammate Alexia Putellas win am dat year.

Dose wey dey for dis year male category include Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Nicollo Barella, Jude Bellingham, Karim Benzema, Yassine Bounou, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ruben Dias.

Odas include: Antoine Griezmann, İlkay Gündoğan, Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robert Lewandoski, Emiliano Martinez, Lautaro Martinez, Kylian Mbappém Kim Min-Jae, Luka Modric, Jamal Musiala and Martin Ødegaard.

Also in di list na Rodri, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Bernardo Silva and Vinicius Jr.

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland na di top two favourites to win di men award sake of dia performance wit Argentina and Manchester City respectively.

Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe na oda players wey also do well last football year.

For dis year female category, dos wey dey di list include include Aitana Bonmati, Millie Bright, Linda Caicedo, Olga Carmona, Rachel Daly, Debinha, and Kadidiatou Diani.

Odas na: Mary Earps, Patricia Guijarro, Yui Hasegawa, Amanda Ilestedt, Sam Kerr, Mapi Leon, Katie Mccabe, Hinata Miyazawa, Lena Oberdorf, Ewa Pajor, Salma Paralluelo, Alexandra Popp, Hayley Raso, Alba Redondo, Guro Reiten, Wendie Renard, Fridolina Rolfo, Jil Roord, Khadija Shaw, Sophia Smith, Georgia Stanway, and Daphne Van Domselaar.

For di women list, Barcelona and Spain star Bonmati wey do well wit di Spanish women national team for di FIFA Women’s World Cup be like di favourite.

Bonmati na strong contender to succeed Alexia Putellas.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea na anoda likely winner afta she score 29 goals for Chelsea last season as dem win a domestic double before playing for Australia for di World Cup.

Di Ballon d’Or ceremony go take place for di Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30.