Palliatives - Items wey Nigeria govnors dey share give dia pipo to take manage subsidy removal

Wia dis foto come from, Nasarawa State Government/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Nasarawa state govnor roll out Nigeria goment palliative measure

24 minutes wey don pass

Some state goments for Nigeria don begin distribute money, food items plus oda relief materials give dia poor pipo as part of palliative to take reduce di di suffer wey pipo dey suffer sake of di removal of fuel subsidy.

On 17 August, Nigeria goment bin announce say e release N180 palliative package to di 36 states of di kontri plus di Federal Capital Territory to helep pipo manage di pain wey di petrol subsidy dey cause, especially di vulnerable ones.

Di federal goment approve N5bn for each state so dem go fit buy food items distribute give poor pipo for dia respective states.

Di federal goment also release five trucks of rice give each of di 36 state govnors, ome add 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers.

Di govnors must also buy 100,000 bags of rice add.

But, since dis announcement how many states don receive di presidential palliative?

How many don begin share di palliative?

And how many Nigerians don benefit from am?

Wia dis foto come from, Borno State Governor/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Borno state goment roll out palliative

E get states wey don begin share dis palliative and some of dem post foto for dis social media handles to show how dem dey share di goodies.

BORNO STATE

Borno state goment begin distribute palliative to vulnerable households.

Di state govnor, Babagana Zulum, say dem dey target 100,000 households under di presidential initiative.

E say dis na in addition to di 300,000 households wey di state bin don capture before for dia palliative plans.

“Each household go be family of six members wey we go multiply by 400,000. Dis one mean say we dey target 2.4m pipo,” E tok.

Dem distribute di palliative for Gwoza, Kukawa, Jere and Maiduguri metropolitan council to thousands of families.

Di govnor also announce allocation of N36.4m for distribution of 30,000 each as palliative to di 1,215 corppers for di state.

E also share 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg of beans, and 10 gallons of cooking oil join, for di corpers.

NASARAWA STATE

Govnor Abdullahi Sule Facebook page show as e dey give di pipo bag of rice, vegetable oil and pasta as part of di federal goment palliatives to support vulnerable households for di state to cushion the hardship on top di removal of fuel subsidy.

E say di state don flag off di distribution for Lafia and dem go extend am to Akwanga and Keffi.

KWARA STATE

Kwara state goment confam say dem don receive N2bn out of di N4bn relief funds for di state.

Di state authorities say dem dey wait for di balance of N2bn of di money plus di N1bn worth of maize (40,000 bags) wey di Central Bank of Nigeria dey sell give each state from di national strategic reserve.

Sake of dat, govnor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq say im don set up committee to make sure say di distribution process dey smooth, transparent, neutral and credible.

“Di committee terms of reference go include to reach out to different stakeholders and communities, including labour union and trade unions, marketers, to generate a list of beneficiaries wey go represent dia pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Ismaila Uba Misilli/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Gombe state goment distribute FG palliative

OSUN STATE

Osun state begin distribution of palliative items on Tuesday 29 August 2023.

For inside statement di Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Alimi, bin release, e say beneficiaries go collect di rice palliatives according to di time -table wey di committee wey dem set up bin prepare to capture everybody.

Di total number of rice palliatives wey dem distribute on di first day na 5,700: three thousand 50kg from di first batch of palliatives, and Two thousand seven hundred 50kg bags of rice from di 14,000 second batch.

E add say so far, Osun state don receive 2-billion naira out of di 5-billion naira palliative money di federal goment allocate for di state.” Di statement tok.

ANAMBRA STATE

Di state govnor, Chukwuma Soludo bin highlight how di goment wan take distribute di federal goment palliative.

For one statement, di govnor say na all citizens di subsidy removal affect, especially millions of the unemployed and underemployed youths and vulnerable segments of the population.

E say di state dey aim to distribute rice to over 300,000 households across di 326 wards for Anambra soon .

Pensioners and public servants go receive cash award of N12,000 witout tax every month, from September to December 2023.

Plus dem don increase di salaries of all public servants by 10% effective from January 2023.

E add say dem don dey pay di 10% adjustment since January.

GOMBE STATE

For Gombe, goment begin di distribution of food items for Kaltungo, Billiri and Shongom local governments.

Govnor Muhammady Yahaya tok say 420,000 pipo go benefit from dis federal goment palliative measure.

E say di state don collect N2bn out of N5bn wey goment wan take support states.

And im don appoint one committee wey dey oversee di distribution of di food items to all local goment areas.

Di food items include bags of rice, giant noodles plus agricultural products.