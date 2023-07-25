Court grant Emefiele bail to di tune of N20m

Federal High Court for Ikoyi, Lagos don grant di suspended Govnor of di Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele bail to di tune of N20m with one surety in like sum.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo grant am bail afta listening to di submissions of Emefiele counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN).

Di judge reject federal goment claim say Emefiele na flight risk. E rule say goment fail to provide any fact to support im claim.

Emefiele bin plead not guilty to di two-count charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition wey goment file against am.

Wen di DSS arrest di former CBN oga for June for Lagos Southwest Nigeria, dem carry am go Abuja Nigeria Federal Capital Territory.

Video of operatives of DSS arrival for Lagos inside white pick up truck wit Emefiele bin circulate for social media. Di few seconds video end afta di former CBN oga waka enta inside aircraft wey be like private jet - wey carry am go Abuja.

However, di charge sheet show say na for Federal High court Lagos goment file di charges.

Di charges against am na;

One: "Say you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about di 15th of June 2023, for No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local goment Lagos State, within di jurisdiction of dis Honourable Court, get in your possession one (1) Single Barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.