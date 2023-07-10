How South Africans welcome snow for Johannesburg afta more dan 10 years of no show

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di last time snow fall for Johannesburg na for 2012

10 July 2023, 16:56 WAT New Informate 26 minutes wey don pass

Pipo for South Africa biggest city, Johannesburg wake up to see snow for di first time in over 10 years.

Authorities don warn kontri pipo to stay warm as cold spread across most of part of di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di last time snow fall for Johannesburg na for 2012

"Di snowfall no cause serious disruptions at dis stage," one tok-tok pesin for di South African Weather Service (Saws) tell BBC.

Cold weather conditions dey expected to continue through di week.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Children for Gauteng province dey play inside snow

Many pipo for Johannesburg on Monday dey surprised as dem see snow for dia city.

"Some of di pupils bin go out to explore... some bin don see snow before but odas tink say na rain dey fall," one primary school teacher Agnes Mideva tok.

One Domestic worker, Nobukhosi Stompie tell BBC say she bin travel through di snow as she dey work, and she neva see dat kain tin before.

"We dey keep warm inside house so we dey fine," Billy Nxumalo wey be caretaker tok. "Snow dey everywia, e cover di fields near our neighbourhood – e dey really beautiful to see."

As winter start for di southern hemisphere nation, meteorologists dey keep close eye on developments.

Some number of regions wey include Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga plus di Gauteng region wey include Johannesburg and Soweto don also report say dem see snow.

Wia dis foto come from, WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gabriel Sussman react as snow dey fall for Zoo Lake park for Johannesburg on July 10, 2023.

Wia dis foto come from, WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images) Wetin we call dis foto, General view of snow for one plaza for front of one office building for Johannesburg on July 10, 2023.

Weather experts don advise early schools for Eastern Cape to dey extra careful over di next week and make dem watch di over hundreds of teenage boys wey dey undergo traditional circumcision rites on di isolated mountainsides across di province.

Di rites na passage into manhood among di Xhosa ethnic group.

Dem also advise farmers to provide shelter for dia animals during di cold period.

E neva clear which role climate change don play for di unusual snowfall.