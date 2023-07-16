Deadly flood leave plenti pipo dead for South Korea

Rescuers wey dey work to reach vehicles wey dey trapped in a flooded tunnel near di South Korean city of Cheongiu don recover nine bodies.

Flood water wey days of torrential rain cause pour into di underpass so quickly sotey passengers and drivers dey trapped in dia cars, unable to escape.

At least 37 pipo don die in total after flooding, landslides and power cuts across much of di kontri.

Nine pipo still dey miss.

E no too clear how many pipo still dey trapped for di 685-metre (2,247ft) long tunnel for di town of Osong, but believe dey say 15 vehicles dey submerged.

Dem recover several of di bodies from inside a bus. Dem rescue nine survivors on Saturday.

Di victims' families say di deaths dey preventable if to say local authorities bin respond effectively.

Several local media outlets report say few hours before di tragedy di river flood control office don issue one warning about di alarming water levels, and therefore di traffic around di dem for don divert di tunnel.

Most of di oda fatalities dey for di mountainous North Gyeongsang region, where landslides bin sweep away whole houses.

Almost 300mm (11.8in) of rain dey reported to have fallen across South Korea on Saturday.

Di kontri typically see 1,000mm (39.4in) to 1,800mm (70.9in) a year, according to di Korean Meteorological Association - although much of dat fall during di summer months.

Aerial pictures from flood-affected areas show brown mud and flood waters so deep, only di tops of roofs fit dey seen sticking out.

Thousands of pipo don dey affected by evacuation wey various local goment orders issue and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo don ask di military to help with di rescue efforts.

Early on Saturday morning local time, some 6,400 residents dey evacuated afta di Goesan Dam, also for North Chungcheong, begin to overflow, di agency tok.

A number of low-lying villages near di dam as well as many of di roads connecting dem dey submerged, leaving some residents trapped for dia homes.

Late on Friday, one landslide cause a train to derail for North Chungcheong. One engineer dey injured, but di train no dey carry passengers for di time.

Korail, di kontri national rail operator, don announce di suspension of all slow trains and some bullet trains, and tok say other bullet services go dey disrupted.

Di Korea Meteorological Administration forecast more rainfall through to Wednesday next week. It warned that the weather conditions pose a "grave" danger.

Extreme rain don cause floods and landslides across several kontri - including India, China and Japan - over the past fortnight.

While many factors contribute to flooding, scientists say warming atmosphere wey climate change cause make extreme rainfall more likely.

Di warmer e become, di more moisture di atmosphere fit hold, resulting in more droplets and heavier rainfall, sometimes for a shorter space of time and over a smaller area.