Wetin Buhari tell presidential aspirants ahead of APC primaries

As di Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress APC dey prepare to hold dia presidential primaries election from June 6 to June 8, President Muhammadu Buhari don address all di presidential aspirants for one closed door meeting on Saturday evening.

Im meeting wit di aspirants wey include im vice, Yemi Osinbajo, di Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Lagos State govnor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu dey come days afta im urge govnors on di platforms of di APC to support any pesin wey im choose as im successor.

Also, few days afta Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for public disclose say 'If no be for me wey stand behind Buhari, im for no become president'

For di meeting wey dey attended by all di APC presidential aspirants, President Buhari tok say e wan make dem "consult, build consensus and come up wit ogbonge candidate"

E say dem gats do dis before di party convention wey go hold on June 6-8.

Di president add join say di meeting na "continuation of di consultative process wey dey aimed at making sure say na ogbonge candidate wey fit lead APC to victory naim dem pick.

“Looking at dis assemblage of personalities and considering your rich pedigree of accomplishments in life, I don come to di conclusion that our party, di APC, dey rich in human resources and also dat our nation dey blessed wit capable pipo wey fit successfully steer di ship of state into di future,” President Buhari tok.

President Buhari tok further say wit im first-hand knowledge of di demands of di office of di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria and di expectations wey di citizens dem have , “I gats salute una courage and una selfless spirit, for volunteering to serve in di highest office of di land.”

E add: “Our party, di APC, din win two successive presidential elections for 2015, first wen we dey di opposition and in 2019 wen I ask for re-election. Both processes dey achieved through unity of purpose, strategic alignment, consultation, fairness, determination and effective leadership. In both instances, national and party interests na dem be di overriding factors in our deliberations and decision-making.

APC Northern govnors wan party to zone presidential ticket to di south

Earlier Saturday evening, govnors under di umbrella of di All Progressives Congress APC from di northern part of Nigeria bin ask di party to zone im presidential ticket to di south as dem dey prepare to do dia national convention soon.

For one statement wey dey signed by 11 govnors, dem also appeal to all di Northern aspirants wey dey di race to withdraw for national interest.

“Dis moment call for di most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate,” di Governors tok.

Southern APC govnors hail northern colleagues

Meanwhile, di chairman of di southern govnors forum and govnor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu say di decision and di directive of dia northern counterparts na welcome development.

Govnor Akeredolu inside one statement say:

'''We receive wit utmost joy di news of di resolution of di 11 givnors from di Northern Region thus: " We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammad Buhari make im limit di search for im successor as the APC Presidential Candidate to our compatriots from di Southern states.