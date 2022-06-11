Justin Bieber reveal say e get facial paralysis after e cancel shows

22 minutes wey don pass

Singer Justin Bieber don reveal say e dey suffer from facial paralysis afta e cancel im shows wey suppose happun dis week.

Di 28-year-old tok dis for one Instagram video say di condition na due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

"As you fit see dis eye dey blink. I no fit smile for dis side of my face...So full paralysis dey dis side of my face," e tok.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome na wen a shingle outbreak affect di facial nerve near pesin's ears, medical experts tok.

Earlier for di week Bieber's Justice World Tour - wey start for February - dem announce say three of Bieber's shows go dey postponed.

"Na from dis virus wey attack di nerve for my ear and my facial nerve and don cause my face to get paralysis," di Canada-born singer tok for di three-minute video, indicating di right side of im face.

E ask im fans to be patient and tok of im forthcoming shows say e no dey "physically, obviously no dey capable to do dem".

E also smile and blink, wey show 240 million followers how do right side of im face no dey move.

"Dis dey pretty serious, as you fit see. I wish dis no be di case, but obviously, my body dey tell me to slow down," e tok."I hope say you guys understand. I go dey use dis time to just rest and relax and get back to hundred percent so dat I go fit do wetin dem born me to do."

Bieber add say e bin dey do facial exercises to "get back to normal", but dat e no know how long e go take to recover.

E suppose play for Washington DC and Toronto earlier in di week, wit concerts wey also dey planned for New York and Los Angeles for di coming weeks.

According to di Mayo Clinic for di US: "In addition to di painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome fit cause facial paralysis and hearing loss for di affected areas.

Di Mayo Clinic say dat for most pipo, di symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome dey temporary, but fit become permanent.

Di inability for patients to close one eyelid fit also cause eye pain and blurred vision, di organisation add join say e dey most common in pipo over 60 years old.

For March, dem admit di singer's wife, Hailey Bieber for hospital due to blood clot in her brain.