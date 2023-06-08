Who be Mathew Kamara, APC candidate wey wan become Sierra Leone President

Wia dis foto come from, Kamara

Author, Kareemot Salami

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

14 minutes wey don pass

In less dan three weeks Sierra Leone go get new President.

Dis year election go see di incumbent president Julius Maada Bio for anoda electoral face-off wit di candidate of di main opposition party APC, Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara.

Samura Kamara no be new comer to Seirra Leone politics, im name bi household name inside di kontri.

Five years ago, President Bio and Kamara bin run one ogbonge race to seek di presidential position.

Dr Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara na Sierra Leonean politician and economist. E be di All Peoples Congress (APC) Party candidate for President of Sierra Leone for 2018, e also be di presidential candidate for di 2023 election wey dey come on 24 May.

E be di Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone from 2012 to 2017.

Minister of Finance and Economic Development from 2009 to 2013, Governor of di Bank of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2009.

Dr Kamara also be Financial Secretary for di Ministry of Finance during President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah administration.

Tins to sabi about Samura Kamara

Dem born Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara for Kamalo, Karene District, North-Western Province of Sierra Leone.

Dat time, di district be colony of United Kingdom.

Kamara wey be themne by tribe.

Im father Pa Gibril Kamara bin come from Maworrko village near Rothuk and Magbanktha villages, Gberray Junction, Maforki chiefdom, Port Loko District.

Samura Kamara mama name na, Ya Bomporro Kamara (née Kanu).

She be indigene of Kamalo, Sanda Loko Chiefdom, Karene District, North-Western Region of di kontri.

Kamara bin start school for UCC for Bo, Southern Sierra Leone.

Afta den, e attend Saint Edwards Secondary School for Freetown.

E bin dey very active for football circles as goalkeeper.

For im tertiarry education, oga Kamara attend Fourah Bay College wia e gbab bachelor degree for Economics for 1972.

Kamara read book wella, e also gbab PhD for Development Economics (1986) from Bangor University for Wales, United Kingdom.

Samura Kamara don work internationally, Commonwealth, di IMF, and di World Bank.

For 1994 Kamara gbab appointment as Programme Manager for World Bank for one of dia Structural Support Programme to Sierra Leone.

Kamara also serve as Financial Secretary during di time as part of effort to build trust for di management wey be mStrasser na former Sierra Leonean military officer wey serve as head of state of Sierra Leone from 1992 to 1996.ainly international donor.

E become Secretary of State, Finance for January 1996 afta Julius Maada Bio overthrow Valentine Strasser.

Kamara leadership experience

Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara don hold plenti position of authority inside di kontri.

Afta im World bank appointment and secretary position, e gbab different ogbonge post

E later serve as Financial Secretary, di Bank Governor, Minister of Finance, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for di APC Administration of Ernest Bai Koroma.

Kamara chair African Caucus constituency meetings for two years straight.

As Foreign Minister, e serves as Chair of di Ministerial Meetings of di African Union C10 committee for di Reform of di United Nations.

Also Kamara be Chair of di AU Candidatures Committee.

E bin chair di Peace and Security Council of di AU.

Kamara dey currently lead Africa ministerial team wey dey negotiate di reform of di United Nations.

Political rivalry

For 2018, afta President Julius Maada Bio enter office, e bin announce one Commissions of Inquiry say make dem chook eye into di performance of former All People Congress (APC) Government officials.

E bin ask make scope of di inquiry cover di period November, 2007 to April, 2018.

Di Iquiry bin indict over 300 pesins wey serve for senior positions for former Koroma administration including Kamara.

Justice John Rosolu Bankole Thompson wey bin head di Commission Number two of di three Commissions of Inquiry condemn di Bio regime say e misuse di COI.

Di judge say na for one manner wey “no dey reasonable or permissible" and also "no dey cognizable" under di COI legal framework wey President Bio bin send for approval to Parliament.

Kamara presidential candidature

For Sierra Leone last Presidential election, Samura Kamara be one of di seven candidates for di APC leadership.

Kamara dey chosen as Flag Bearer for 2018, na one selection by then outgoing president and APC party chairman Ernest Koroma.

Primary election no hold - di move dey unpopular wit di majority of APC supporters.

All People’s Party, APC den loss di elections to Sierra Leone Peoples Party, (SLPP).

For 2020 di All People’s Congress (APC) bin annnounce say dia convention go hold.

Di focus na to elect one new leader wey go challenge president Julius Maada Bio of di SLPP wey dey face re-election for anoda second five-year term for 2023.

Kamara, wey bin contest against president Bio for 2018 den announceto di leadership of the All People's Congress (APC) say e dey run for president ahead of di 2023 Sierra Leone presidential and parliamentary elections.

Wit over three million pipo – around half of di entire population of di kontri don register to vote for di election wey many describe say go be tight race.