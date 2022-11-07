Unlabelled parody account - Wetin e be and why Twitter want ban dem?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP via Getty Images

22 minutes wey don pass

Elon Musk don permanently suspend Twitter accounts wey dey copy oda pipo account name and act like say na dia own without telling pipo say na fake.

Twitter dey call those type of accounts unlabelled parody account.

Dem say dem bin warn dem bifor dem suspend di accounts, but add say dem no go warn dem again.

Plenty accounts wey bin change dia name to Elon Musk name to mock di billionaire, dem don already suspend dem or put warning sign behind dem.

Na late last month Twitter billionaire new owner bin take ova di company.

At di end of last week e sack around half of di company staff.

Im also confirm plans to allow users to buy blue-tick, wey be di verified status.

Elon Musk say "no choice" but to sack workers for Twitter 5th November 2022

"We issue warning before suspension"

On top di new policy on parody accounts, Oga Musk tweet say: "Before, we give dem warning before suspension, but now we dey roll out widespread verification, without no warning."

E add say "any name change at all go cause temporary loss of verified checkmark".

Several account wey change dia name to di new Twitter owner dem suspend dia account or put warning sign behind am, including those of US comedian Kathy Griffin and former NFL player Chris Kluwe.

But oda accounts, wey dem still neva suspend including one parody of former US President Donald Trump by comedian Tim Heidecker.

Oga Musk bin say im bin dey against di permanent ban on Twitter, including dat of Oga Trump official account. Musk tok last week say dem no go bring back banned accounts until dem get "a clear process to do so". Im say im no go ban account wey follow im private plane.

New York Times bin report on Sunday say Twitter dey delay to rollout di verification check marks to subscribers of dia new service until afta Tuesday US midterm elections.

For weekend, di social media site website app begin offer an update say e go charge $8 a month for dia blue, verified checkmark.

On Friday, di billionaire say Twitter dey lose more dan $4m per day, e insist say sake of dat him "no get choice" ova cutting around half di company 7,500-strong workforce.

Di cuts - as well as Oga Musk push for free speech -don caused speculation say Twitter fit comot body small on top content moderation.