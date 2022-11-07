U﻿efa Champions League round of 16 draw pair Liverpool against Real Madrid and PSG vs Bayern Munich

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

R﻿eigning Champions League winners Real Madrid go kontinu di defense of dia title wen dem face 2019 winners Liverpool for round of 16.

D﻿i meeting of di two European heavyweights na repeat of last year final wia Real Madrid defeat Liverpool 1-0.

Dis na di fourth time in six seasons wey six-time winners Liverpool go take on Real Madrid for di Champions League.

Two of those occasions happun for di finals, Real Madrid win both for 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Di Spanish champions also knock Liverpool out for di quarter-finals for 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile f﻿or di draw wey take place for Nyon, Switzerland, Premier League champions Man City go play RB Leipzig.

P﻿SG vs Bayern Munich na anoda standout tie to look out for as di unbeaten German champions for dis season Champions go meet di French champions.

Di last-16 first legs go take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, di second legs go happun on 7-8 and 14-15 March.

F﻿ull round of 16 draw

R﻿B Leipzig vs Manchester City

C﻿lub Brugge vs SL Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs FC Porto

P﻿SG vs Bayern Munich