Uefa Champions League round of 16 draw pair Liverpool against Real Madrid and PSG vs Bayern Munich
Reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid go kontinu di defense of dia title wen dem face 2019 winners Liverpool for round of 16.
Di meeting of di two European heavyweights na repeat of last year final wia Real Madrid defeat Liverpool 1-0.
Dis na di fourth time in six seasons wey six-time winners Liverpool go take on Real Madrid for di Champions League.
Two of those occasions happun for di finals, Real Madrid win both for 2017-18 and 2021-22.
Di Spanish champions also knock Liverpool out for di quarter-finals for 2020-21 season.
Meanwhile for di draw wey take place for Nyon, Switzerland, Premier League champions Man City go play RB Leipzig.
PSG vs Bayern Munich na anoda standout tie to look out for as di unbeaten German champions for dis season Champions go meet di French champions.
Di last-16 first legs go take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, di second legs go happun on 7-8 and 14-15 March.
Full round of 16 draw
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Club Brugge vs SL Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Frankfurt vs Napoli
Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter Milan vs FC Porto
PSG vs Bayern Munich
BBC Pidgin go dey report di draw as e dey happun live.