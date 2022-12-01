How Morocco beat Canada to qualify for di round of 16 for di first time in 36 years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

6 hours wey don pass

Morocco beat Canada to top Group F and reach di World Cup knockout stage for di first time in 36 years.

Di Atlas Lions, wey previous trip to di last 16 come for 1986, dem finish above 2018 finalists Croatia, while Belgium – wey rank second for di world – finish third for di group.

Na tough test dem go face for di next round against di team wey finish second for Group E, wey fit be Spain or Germany.

Morocco take di lead afta just four minutes courtesy of a goalkeeping mistake from Milan Borjan.

Di Canada keeper run out of im goal but pass di ball straight to Ziyech, wey chip di ball inside open net from 30 yards.

Di north African side double di lead through Youssef En-Nesyri well-taken goal as im controll Achraf Hakimi fine pass before im score.

But bad defending give Canada small hope back into di game wen West Ham Nayef Aguerd pass di ball inside im own net – for di 100th goal wey scored for di World Cup.

Knowing say if dem avoid defeat dem go go through, Morocco sit back and soak up all di pressure for di second half.

But Atiba Hutchinson bin come close wit im header wey shake di crossbar and drop for line as Canada dia World Cup campaign without a point.

Second Half

90 + 5 mins FULL-TIME: CANADA 1-2 MOROCCO

90 + 2 mins- LUCKY ESCAPE! For Borjan,

90 + 1 mins- Dem gada David inside Morocco area.

89 mins- Afta all di pressure, Morocco dey go into di last 16, but dem fit hang on to all three points here and top Group F?

87 mins- CHANCE! Davies wit a simple chance to pull Canada level, as DI goalkeeper chest di ball down for di edge of im area and almost give di ball away! But im recover in time, and Morocco escape.

85 mins- Hakimi job don finish, as Jabrane come in to replace di Paris Saint-Germain full-back for di final five minutes plus stoppage time.

84 mins- Yellow Card for Steven de Sousa Vitória

81 mins- Under heavy pressure from Johnston for back post, Mazraoui head out one dangerous dropping ball away for a corner – na Canada fifth of di game.

79 mins- David and Johnston combine well for centre, dem almost set up a shooting chance for Davies, but Morocco defence stands firm and di Atlas Lions break out on a counter. But dem di move don end.

77 mins- Dem don replace Ounahi wit Regragui, aand El Yamiq don enta too.

76 mins- Ziyech influence don fade since half time, so Hamdallah don replace am.

71 mins- OVA DI BAR! Canada for equalize! Na from corner and from Hoilett cross, captain Hutchinson hit di ball against di crossbar from close range wit a powerful header. It crashes down for di goal line, before Johnston narrowly heads di rebound ova and ontop Bounou net! Morocco get luck!

70 mins- Buchanan win free-kick afta im skip inside from di left to central position 30 yards out, before im pass di ball through to Amrabat legs but dem bring am down.

68 mins- From di back, Miller try one long through ball for di right, but Hoilett dey offside.

66 mins- Canada don make dia fourth substitution, as Osorio come off and Laryea don enta.

65 mins- Amallah don enta; Sabiri don comot.

61 mins- Substitution Samuel Ayomide Adekugbe for Ismaël Kenneth Jordan Koné

60 mins- Substitution Cyle Christopher Larin for Jonathan Christian David

60 mins- Substitution Mark-Anthony Kaye for Atiba Hutchinson

57 mins- Afta Hoilett win free-kick out for di right touchline, Davies cross di ball towards di back but dem no fit do anytin wit di cross.

55 mins- Canada don improve dia attacking play for dis second half, e dey cause problem for Morocco

53 mins- Canada long ball possession ends wen Davies misread di play and give away possession, den hot tackle burst di ball, but dem don replace am.

51 mins-Referee don penalise Boufal wey bin dey try reach Ziyech through ball, afta im clip Osorio from behind.

50 mins- Adekugbe run down di left flank towards di box, but Amrabat well-timed tackle end di chance of Canada attack.

48 mins- Morocco keep possession deep inside dia own half, as dem dey try to kotinu from wia dem stop for half time.

46 mins- Canada kick off, di second half we don return back to di Al Thumama Stadium!

F﻿irst Half

45 + 6 mins- HALF-TIME: CANADA 1-2 MOROCCO

45 + 3 mins- GOAL RULED OUT! Afta Ziyech cross from free-kick for right flank, di ball drop for En-Nesyri, wey score wetin for be Morocco third goal - but di flag don go up for offside. VAR agree!

45 + 2 mins- Foul from Adekugbe don give Canada dia third yellow card of difirst half, aft aim foul Hakimi for midfield.

45 + 1 mins- Di officials give a minimum of five minutes stoppage time for di end of first half.

40 mins- Own goal from Nayef Aguerd

38 mins- Canada pressing don force Morocco back.

36 mins- Dem solve di problem, so di action don resume.

35 mins- Technical issue wit one of di officials equipment means say dem gatz stop di game; both coaches take di chance to give di players instructions.

33 mins- Amrabat dey drop very deep to support im back four now, and im involvement sets up counter-attack wey Sabiri sees one low shot wey Johnston block out, just inside Canada area.

31 mins- As Canada now dey go forward, Morocco want play counter-attack, but Ounahi throughball to En-Nesyri na offside.

29 mins- As tins be so, Morocco - still get most of di ball for Al Thumama – dem dey two points clear for di top of Group F, and dem dey close to finish for first place.

27 mins- Osorio na di second Canada player to see yellow today, as referee book am for foul on Sabiri for midfield.

25 mins- En-Nesyri now don score for im second World Cup finals - di first Moroccan player to ever do so.

23 mins- MOROCCO GET TWO! Na simple through ball down di right wing from Hakimi wey catch di Canadian defence flat-footed, and En-Nesyri no miss di chance to put di ball inside di net

14 mins- Boufal win corner for di the left flank, and Morocco take am short. But dem, immediately concede possession and Larin go clear on dicounter, before im crossing low to di back post for Buchanan. Im no fit reach am,.

12 mins- Canada attempt to retain small possession, but e no work.

10 mins-Borjan just manage to punch di ball clear inside im six-yard box, as Morocco continue to apply early pressure. Another goal go put dem for driving seat regarding qualification from Group F.

9 mins- Di game don resume wit Morocco free-kick from 30 yards, wey Vitoria block on di edge of di box wit im forehead; e shake am small.

8 mins-Referee stop di game as Ounahi recovers from Hoilett foul midway through Canada half.

Canada

4 mins- MOROCCO LEAD! Dem take advantage of a terrible mix-up for Canada defence, Ziyech collect di loose ball on the edge of di area and chip di ball ova Borjan, wey bin dey out of position. Na gift for Atlas Lions 1-0 to Morocco!

3 mins- Davies, dey start on di right today.

1 mins- Morocco kick off, di game!

T﻿eam News

Yassine Bounou dey expected to be available for Morocco after being replaced shortly before kick-off against Belgium.

Di goalkeeper, 31, bin dey feel dizzy, although im replacement Munir Mohamedi bin help Morocco to ogbonge 2-0 win.

Canada midfielder Ismael Kone, 20, fit come in for 39-year-old Atiba Hutchinson.

Winger Junior Hoilett fit return to di starting line-up for di Maple Leafs, wey dey co-host di 2026 World Cup with di United States and Mexico.

M﻿atch Facts

Dis na di first competitive meeting between Canada and Morocco.

Canada fit equal El Salvador record of losing all of dia first six games for World Cup.

Dem fit lose three consecutive games for di first time since 2016.

Morocco need just one point to qualify for di knockout stages for di first time in 36 years.

L﻿ine-ups

C﻿anada

18 Borjan, 2 Johnston, 5 Vitória, 4 Miller, 3Adekugbe, 21 Osorio, 14 Kaye, 19 Davies, 11 Buchanan, 17 Larin, 10 Hoilett

Substitutes

1 St. Clair, 6 Piette, 8 Fraser, 9 Cavallini, 12 Ugbo, 13 Hutchinson, 15 Koné, 16 Pantemis, 20 David, 22 Laryea, 23 Millar, 24 Wotherspoon, 25 Cornelius, 26 Waterman

M﻿orocco

1 Bono, 2 Hakimi, 5 Aguerd, 6 Saïss, 3 Mazraoui, 8 Ounahi, 4 S Amrabat, 11 Sabiri, 7 Ziyech, 19 En-Nesyri, 17 Boufal

Substitutes