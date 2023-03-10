How man allegedly bury 15 year old girlfriend deadi body for im backyard - Police

Wia dis foto come from, @SAPoliceService/Twitter

51 minutes wey don pass

South Africa Police Service don find di deadi bodi of on 15yr-old girl wey dem bin declare missing few days before.

Police for Cyferskull Precint, North West, find di bodi of Karabo Monyama wia dem bury am for her 23 years old boyfriend backyard on Wednesday 8 March. Di bodi don already begin to rotten.

Authorities say di last time wey pipo bin last see Karabo na 5 March, around 1pm wen she leave her house to go watch ball for one nearby field, but Karabo no return home afta.

Di boyfriend dey under arrest and now im dey face charge “for cases of murder, perjury and defeating di ends of justice.”

According to tori pipo news24, tok-tok pesin for di Police, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani say offices bin go di boyfriend house to ask am questions about wia Karabo dey.

"Im lie give police say im no sabi who Karabo be. However, wen police return to im house on Wednesday to question am again, im confess to burying Karabo for one shallow grave," Funani allege.

Di boyfriend go show for Moretele Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Karabo Monyama boyfriend dey live for di same area wit her. Im dey live for im grandmama house.

According to Funani, pipo for di village allegedly see her dey waka wit her boyfriend afta di match.

She say Monyama family bin identify her body on Thursday morning.

"Di bodi bin don rotten well well, and dem bin only identify her through di cloth wey she bin wear and one mark for her body."

According to one police statement wey dem share for dia social media, Karabo bin wear white crop top, green mini skirt and black Adidas sneakers wen she disappear.

"Di family still dey in shock sake of di news. We ask that you give them time to process what's happened," Funani tok.