Angola former President Dos Santos don die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 minutes wey don pass

José Eduardo dos Santos, Angola second president wey rule di oil and diamond-rich state for almost four decades don die.

Oga Eduardo die at di age of 79, na so goment announce.

Im die for one clinic for Barcelona on Friday afta one prolonged illness.

Dem go remember Dos Santos as pesin wey end one long-running civil war for di early 2000s - di achievement wey don earn am di title of "architect of peace"

But accuse of corruption and human rights violation under im regime don stain im legacy.