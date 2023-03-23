Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau, match informate and team news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria dey top group A wit six points

23 March 2023, 17:41 WAT New Informate 19 minutes wey don pass

Di qualifiers for di third and fourth round of games for di next Africa Cup of Nations go take place in a few days.

Nigeria go play Guinea Bissau for Moshood Abiola Stadium for Abuja on Friday March 24.

Di three-time African champions, dey hope to stretch dia lead for di top of Group A.

Super Eagles get six points from dia victory ova Sao Tome E Principe and Sierra Leone.

Di top two teams from each group go qualify for Afcon 2023 wey go take place for Ivory Coast.

Dis na eviritin you need to know about Nigeria against Guinea Bissau.

Why dem postpone 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to 2024 3rd July 2022

What time be Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau match?

Di kick off time for Afcon qualifiers match between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau na 5pm West African Time.

Nigeria football federation don announce sales of ticket for di match

Fans go pay N2,000 and N10,000 for ordinary and VIP seats respectively.

Dem fit buy di tickets for NFF secretariat for inside di stadium.

Group A, table

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Nigeria beat Sierra Leone 2-1 at home and den flog Sao Tome and Principe 10-0.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen na di tournament leading scorer wit five goals.

Nigeria West African neighbours Guinea-Bissau also start dia campaign well.

Dem win at home to Sao Tome and Principe and play a 2-2 draw away to Sierra Leone.

22 March: Sierra Leone v Sao Tome and Principe

24 March: Nigeria v Guinea-Bissau

26 March: Sao Tome and Principe v Sierra Leone

27 March: Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria

Where to watch Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau

Fans fit watch di match live for local television station and Supersport.

Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau (head to head record)

Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau don meet each oda just once.

For dat game, Super Eagles win 2-0 na Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong score.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (FC Ajax, The Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England)

Guinea Bissau

Wetin we call dis foto, Guinea Bissau train for Moshood Abiola Stadium for Abuja on Thursday