Who go win di World Cup Argentina or France?

57 minutes wey don pass

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, which of dis two superstars go help dia kontri win di tournament

Argentina go play France by 4pm West African time for Lusail Stadium.

Messi, wey be 35 years, don win a record seven Ballon d'Or awards - dis na award for di best player for di world - but e never win di biggest team prize for football.

"Pipo say France na di favourites, but we get di advantage say wey get di greatest player of all time," Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez tok.

"We always like to hear say our opponent na di favourite because we no dey feel superior or inferior to anybody.

"But, as I always say, we get di greatest player of all time. And wit a good defence, we get many chances to reach our goal."

France manager Didier Deschamps wey captain im kontri to World Cup victory for 1998 and then, as boss, guide dem to another success for Russia four years ago.

E say: "I know Argentina, many pipo around di world, and maybe some French pipo, hope Lionel Messi fit win di World Cup, but we go do everytin to achieve our objective."

Croatia beat Morocco to win third-place for 2022 Fifa World Cup 17th December 2022

Messi go fit help Argentina win World Cup for di first time since 1986?

Di final go sees di tournament top two goalscorers go head-to-head for di race to win di Golden Boot.

Both Messi and Mbappe don score five times for Qatar, while France Olivier Giroud and Argentina Julian Alvarez get four.

Messi bin help Argentina reach di 2014 final for Brazil, although Germany Mario Gotze score di only goal as di Europeans win 1-0 afta extra time.

But di Paris St-Germain player na him be di driving force for Argentina campaign for Qatar.

Him convert early penalty for dia first match before im kontri shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and then e score for dia vital 2-0 win ova Mexico.

Argentina 2-0 defeat of Poland see dem top Group C, wit Messi also on target for dia 2-1 last-16 win ova Australia.

Argentina bin dey in control against di Netherlands for dia quarter-final wit a 2-0 lead after 82 minutes.

But di Dutch score twice through Wout Weghorst, including an equaliser for 11th minute of injury time to take di tie to extra time.

E eventually go to penalties but Martinez save two spot-kicks as Argentina progress, before a goal from Messi and two from Manchester City Alvarez gave dem a routine 3-0 win ova Croatia for semi-finals.

Argentina don win di tournament twice before, on home soil for 1978 and for Mexico for 1986, and dey look for dia third success on Sunday.

"I' already deyemotional because dem don give eviritin sincerely," manager Lionel Scaloni tok. "Hopefully we go win di title and if we no win, dem suppose dey proud, because na moment to enjoy."

Sickness affect France preparations

Mbappe, wey be 23 years, dey eye im second World Cup success and im dey key in guiding France to di final.

E score once for dia 4-1 win ova Australia and twice for dia 2-1 victory ova Denmark as France reached di last 16 wit a game to spare.

Dat help Deschamps to rest players and, even though dem lose 1-0 to Tunisia, dem win Group D, wit Mbappe on target twice more for di 3-1 last-16 win ova Poland.

For quarter-finals dem face Gareth Southgate England and take di lead through Aurelien Tchouameni, but Harry Kane equalise from penalty.

Before Olivier Giroud put France ahead and dem win it 2-1 afta Kane miss a second penalty.

France beat di tournament surprise package Morocco 2-0 for di semi-final to reach dia fourth World Cup final in seven tournaments.

Dem win di competition for 1998 and 2018 and lose di final in 2006.

But dia preparations get small set back sake of one sickness bug.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot, defender Dayot Upamecano and winger Kingsley Coman dey among those wey dey struggle wit illness.

"We get a few cases of flu-like symptoms," Deschamps tok. "We dey try dey careful so e no go spread and players don work hard for pitch and obviously dia immune systems dey suffer.

"We dey take all necessary precautions, to try to make sure say e no spread but we don take precautions against am."

Match facts