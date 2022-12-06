Morocco 0:0 Spain - Di two sides dey push for winner for di added extra time

3 hours wey don pass

Extra time

105+2

First period of extra-time don end

105 min:

One minute added time

104 min:

Beta pass from Walid Cheddira of Morocco for space inside di box but goalkeeper Unai Simon no allow am.

103 min:

Rodri(Spain) waste opportunity as e shoot di ball over di bar!

101 min:

Ansu Fati of Spain play short corner afta Alejandro Balde block one shot from inside di box to win corner kick.

100 min:

Alvaro Morata of Spain chip pass into di box but one of di player cut di pass short.

Alejandro Balde replace Jordi Alba

Ansu Fati don replace Dani Olmo

98 min:

Substitution for Spain

95 min:

Walid Cheddira of Morocco dey offside as e dey make run to the opponent area.

93 min:

Rodri of Spain play long ball across di field but e miss di target

91 mins:

First period of Extra-time don start

Second Half

90+6 Second half don end

90+5 Serious defending from Morocco as Spain dey bombard dia goal post for di last few seconds.

90+3 Romain Saiss dey offside as e dey try to make a run.

Spain dey put plenty pressure on Morocco, Morocco too dey make goal attempts for Spain area.

90+1 Carlos Soler play free kick near Alvaro Morata but e go over di bar!

90 mins

Five minutes added time

90 min:

Yellow card for Morocco Romain Saiss collect yellow card as e bring down Spain player.

89 min:

Alvaro Morata of Spain dey offside as e wan try enta di box to score.

83 min:

Substitutions for Morocco Youssef En Nesyri don comot Abdelhamid replace am Selim Amallah don comot Walid Cheddira don enta. Yahaya Attiat-Allal replace Noussair Mazraoui.

82 min:

Miss! Morata miss one-on-one as e play di shot wide!

81min:

Spain play dia corner kick sharp sharp!

80 min:

Nico Williams of Spain cross di ball to try score but Morocco defend clear am.

78 min:

Dani Olmo of Spain make goal attempt from di edge of di area but do shot go over di bar!

77 min:

Aymeric don collect yellow card for strong challenge on Morocco player.

75 min:

Substitution for Spain

75 min:

Nico Williams don replace Ferran Torres.

Spain players dey exchange short short passes to try create opportunity for dem to shoot.

73 min:

Alvaro Morata too enta offside is im bin try to carry di ball go forward.

72 min:

Romain Saiss of Morocco fail to beat di offside trap as linesman raise im flag up

68 min:

Plenti players gada near post dey wait for corner kick cross but Dani Olmo play am short.

66 min:

Substitution for Morocco. Sofiane Boufal don comot Ez Abde replace am.

63 min:

Gavi don comot too, Carlos Soler don enta

First substitution for Spain! Marco Asensio don comot, Alvaro Morata replace am

Substitution:

62 min:

Pedri (Spain) play di free kick and start di play again wit short pass, afta Nayef Aguerd foul Spain player.

58 min:

Referee Fernando Rapallini blow foul afta Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) bring down im opponent.

55 min:

Dani Olmo (Spain) play di free kick wey land ontop of di net

54 min:

Achraf Hakimi bring down im opponent, referee blow foul plus give free kick.

51 min:

Dangerous play wey Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) make referee blow im whistle for foul.

48 min:

Marco Asensio (Spain) play di free kick into di penalty area but Morocco defence ready to clear am out.

47 min:

Ferran Torres(Spain) and Mazraoui pull each oda as dem dey chase di ball, referee stop play for foul.

First Half

45 min:

First -half don end

45 min:

Marco Asensio collect short pass from Ferran Torres (Spain) but Morocco defence clear am.

42 min:

See beta ball from Sofiane Boufal , e give Nayef Aguerd for close range but e head am wide!

40 min:

Morocco defenders dey work well well as Gavi pass ball to di penalty box but dem clear am.

39 min:

Pedri(Spain) pass di ball give Marco Asensio but one of Morocco defenders clear di ball.

36 min:

Dani Olmo(Spain) try to make a run by imsef but Morocco player block am.

33 min:

Nearly! Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) get beta position to score but Unai Simon save di ball

32 min:

Foul! Rodri of Spain challenge Morocco player, referee Fernando blow foul.

30 min:

Linesman raise flag to signify offside before Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) continue

27 min:

Marco Asensio (Spain) no dey waste time to shoot inside di box afta a near pass from Jordi Alba, but e miss di left post.

25 min:

Ferran Torres (Spain) drive past Di last defender but referee stop di game afta linesman signal offside!

22 min:

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) try to find im teammate outside di box but Spain no dey give dem breathing space.

21min:

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco send one cross inside di box but Spain defence clear di ball.

19 min:

Ayemeric Laporte (Spain) play long ball to Jordi Alba but e put too much power come troway di ball.

17 min:

Offside for Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

15 min:

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) play beta cross into di box but Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon catch am.

13 min:

Rodri (Spain) tackle Morocco player badly referee Fernando Rapallini blow foul.

12 min:

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco take di free kick e fire strong shot from di middle but di ball go over di bar!

10 min:

Gavi of Spain collect ball from dia opponent, im para as referee Fernando Rapallini blow foul.

Morocco get free kick.

9 MIN:

Gavi of Spain dey ginger too much for di attack sotay e foul im opponent

7 MIN:

One of di defenders react for di last minute to to block one pass from Sofiane Boufal of Morocco

5 MIN:

Hakim Ziyech of Morocco make good run pass im man but e no fit keep di ball in play.

3 min:

Spain dey play well so far, dem dey put Morocco under pressure.

1 min:

Match don start

Today na today! for di Round of 16 matches between Morocco and dia neigbours Spain.

Di Education City Stadium go host dis ogbonge match wey go break record for Africa if Morocco win.

Morocco na di only African representative wey still dey for di tournament, and di eyes of football fans for di entire continent go dey for dis match.

Di north African side end dia 36 years of World Cup disappointment wen dem qualify for di last 16.

Di Atlas Lions of Morocco shock evribody for Group F wen dem top di Group wit Seven points.

Morocco neva lose any match for dia last four World Cup, and dem fit become di first African kontri since Cameroon for 1990 to play five straight matches witout any loss for di World Cup.

Di success of Morocco na sake of dia beta defence, na only one goal dem conceded for di group stage.

No kontri for di tournament do am. E also increase dia clean sheet to six out of dia last seven matches.

How Morocco beat Canada to qualify for di round of 16 for di first time in 36 years 1st December 2022

Wetin di Coaches tok

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui don ginger di players to “target di sky” e say make dem dream to win di cup.

Di Atlas Lions beat Belgium wey be number two for Fifa world ranking. Di record dey give dem mind say dem fit still beat Spain today.

One of Morocco top stars and wing-back Achraf Hakimi say im tink say im side fit "pull off anoda surprise" against Spain.

Di 24-year-old, wey dem born for Madrid, Spanish capital, wey don also play for Spain Junior teams before say

"Sometin dey unique to play for your kontri and especially now wey we dey make history.

"E dey incredible to see di way pipo dey live wit us, and di energy dey transmit to a lot of us and e dey give us strength to continue and look to do great tins." E tell BBC.

Hakimi add say im side – wey dem deny World Cup victory over Spain in di group stages four years ago wen Iago Aspas score injury-time equaliser - "deserve a little respect".

"Four years of experience since mean say I don come wit a more mature mentality," im add.

"Spain na one of di top-five teams and dem dey always come to di World Cup to win but our coach don also teach us to get a winning mentality. E no mata who we dey play against. We go play our way and try to beat dem. E add.

Wetin Spain Coach tok

Spain coach Luis Enrique hope say di ' "homework" im give im players to practice 1,000 penalties go pay off against Morocco di World Cup last 16.

Enrique say im give im players di task over di last year becos im expect spot-kicks for di knockout stages of di tournament for Qatar.

Italy remove Spain for di semi-finals of last year Euros wit penalty.

"I imagine say dem don do dia homework," Enrique tok.

"Over a year ago, for one of di Spain camps, I tell dem say dem need to come hia wit at least 1,000 penalties taken," Enrique tok.

"If you wait until you come hia before you practice penalties... [e no go dey enough].

"Na moment of high tension, a time to show your nerve and say you fit shoot di penalty di way you decide, if you don practice am one thousand times.

"E say a lot about each player. E dey trainable, manageable, how you manage di tension. Luck for penalty don dey reduce - di goalkeepers get more influence.

"We get a very good goalkeeper, any of di three go do very well for dis situation. Every time we finish training, I see say plenty players dey take penalties."

Morocco solid structure deny Croatia victory 23rd November 2022

Team News

Luis Enrique say im get full squad of 26 players wey im go choose from afta Cesar Azpilicueta recover from im knock against Japan.

All Morocco players also dey kampe and Hakimi fit play too afta im well from ankle injury.

Match Facts

Spain neva loss any match for dia three previous meetings wit Morocco, dem win two, draw one. Dia two wins na from di qualifying play-off legs for di 1962 World Cup for November 1961 (1-0 away, 3-2 home).

Morocco dey play for di knockout stages of di World Cup for only di second time. Dem reach di round of 16 for 1986, Germany beat dem 1-0 dat year.

Morocco dey unbeaten for dia last four matches for di World Cup, dem win two draw two. Di only African team wey don play five World Cup games back to back to back witout defeat na Cameroon dem win two, draw three, between 1982 and 1990).

Alvaro Morata don score for all of im last three World Cup appearances for Spain, even though na only 126 minutes total im don play across those games. Di only Spain player to score for four World Cup games in a row na David Villa for 2010.

Line-Up

Morocco

Bono, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saïss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, S Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Spain