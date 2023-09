Full list of winners and how Rema beat Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido to win MTV award

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

9 minutes wey don pass

Afro beat star Rema wey im real na Divine Ikubor don win di first Best Afrobeats award for di MTV Video Music Award.

Di event hold for Newark, New Jersey, United States of America on Tuesday night.

Na di remix of ‘Calm Down’ wey Rema sing wit Selena Gomez win am dat award.

Pipo wey organise di award bin announce say dem go include best afrobeats category for di 2023 edition.

Di nominees for dat category na;

‘Calm Down’ by Rema and Selena Gomez, ‘It’s Plenty’ by Burna Boy, ‘Unavailable’ by Davido and Musa Key’s and ‘Rush’ by Ayra Starr.