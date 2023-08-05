Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan chop three years jail sentence over corruption

44 minutes wey don pass

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan don chop three-year jail sentence sake of corruption allegations.

One court for Islamabad find am guilty say im no declare moni wey im bin earn from selling state gifts. E deny di charges and tok say e go appeal.

Afta di verdict, dem take Oga Khan into custody from im home for Lahore.

Dem elect Oga Khan for 2018, but dem komot am wit no-confidence vote last year afta falling out wit di powerful military.

Di court also impose a fine of 100,000 rupees ($451).

As dem announce di court decision, one crowd wey include some prosecuting lawyers, start to chant "Imran Khan na thief" outside di building.

Oga Khan dey face more dan 100 cases wey dem bring against am since dem komot am for April 2022- charges wey im tok say e dey politically motivated.

For months wey im bin avoid arrest, im supporters at times dey fight pitchn battles wit police to keep am out of custody.

For May, Oga Khan chop arrest say im no appear for court as requested. Dem release am and declare di arrest as illegal.

Since den, im party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, don dey under intense pressure from di authorities.

Many senior officials don leave and thousands of supporters don chop arrest, and chop accuse say dem dey involved for for di protests wey follow Oga Khan arrest.

Pakistan army play prominent role for politics, sometimes seizing power for military coups, and, on oda occasions, pulling levers behind di scenes.

Many analysts believe Oga Khan election win for 2018 happen wit di help of di military.

For opposition, im be one of di most vocal critics, and analysts tok say army popularity don fall.

Since dem komot am, Oga Khan don dey campaign for early elections.

Conviction go disqualify Oga Khan from standing for office, possibly for life.

Pakistan parliament go dey dissolved on August 9, and leave a caretaker government to take ova ahead of di elections.