Latest on James Ibori, why UK court fit seize over 100 million pounds from ex-Delta governor

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, James Ibori, former govnor of Delta State, tok afta court hearing outside di Royal Courts of Justice for London, Britain, January 31, 2017.

one hour wey don pass

One London court fit order make authorities seize more dan 100million pounds ($129 million) from James Ibori, Reuters report.

James Ibori na popular Nigerian politician wey come from di South-south region.

Ibori bin dey convicted of fraud and spend plenti years for prison for Britain, one state prosecutor tok for court on Thursday.

Ibori wey be former govnor of oil-producing Delta State for southern Nigeria, dey extradited for 2011 from Dubai to London.

Authorities sama am wit charge say e dey launder corrupt wealth.

Im bin plead guilty for 2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money laundering.

Ibori den gbab 13-year jail sentence, outcome wey Britain hail wella say na landmark for di struggle against corruption.

Wit ogbonge financial and legal services and property market wey dey boom, Britain na one global money laundering centre.

But e no dey common make foreign tiffs wey di market attract dey prosecuted and Ibori case still be major one.

Afta more dan 10 years of legal wahala and court delay, effort by prosecutors to seize funds wey dem reason say fit be di benefits of Ibori criminality now be like say e dey close to conclusion, Reuters tok.

'Enough fact dey to seize Ibori funds'

Judge David Tomlinson of Southwark Crown Court don made factual findings about di funds.

For one hearing on Thursday, both sides bin argue about how di confiscation figure suppose dey calculated - dem dey consider di judge findings.

Di Judge dey expected to finalise and formally issue im order on Friday 21 July or shortly afta.

Lead prosecution counsel Jonathan Kinnear bin tell di court say di total amount wey dem suppose seize from Ibori na 101.5 million pounds - over 100 billion naira - and say if e no pay up e fit dey sentenced to between five and 10 years for prison.

As e don serve half of im prison sentence for pre- and post-trial detention, as e dey common, Ibori bin return to Nigeria for 2017 and no attend Thursday hearing.

E tell Reuters for text message say e get plan to appeal against di confiscation order.

Ibori still dey influential and connected wella for Nigeria politics.

President Bola Tinubu wey enta office for May don host Ibori twice for di presidential villa, along wit oda former govnors.

Britain don pledge to return any moni wey dem recover from Ibori to Nigeria.

For 2021, dem return 4.2 million pounds wey don dey confiscated from Ibori ex-wife and im sister, wey also serve jail time sake of say she help am hide money.

Who be James Ibori?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Former govnor of Nigeria oil rich Delta State, James Ibori for 16 December 2006.

James Ibori go from petty thief to Nigerian state governor to convicted money launderer.

Im go UK for 1980s and work as cashier for DIY store for London.

Im chop conviction for 1991 for stealing from di store but den return to Nigeria and come involve for politics.

Wen e run for Delta State governor, im lie about im date of birth to hide im UK conviction - wey for prevent am from contesting for office.

Im become governor for 1999 and soon begin take money from state coffers. Delta State na di source of much of Nigeria oil.