List of supreme court judges in Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria

one minute wey don pass

President Muhammadu Buhari don ask senate to confirm Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as di Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Di Nigerian leader bin appoint Justice Ariwoola for June dis year.

Afta Chief Justice Muhammad Tanko bin resign from office sake of health mata.

Na Justice Ariwoola be di most senior Justice for di apex court afta Tanko.

So how many justices dey di Supreme court?

We go tell you about dem for dis article and oda tins you fit no sabi about di Supreme court.

President Buhari swear in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as acting-CJN 27th June 2022

Wetin be Supreme court?

Supreme court na di highest court for Nigeria.

Na dat court get di final say on di biggest legal issues across di kontri.

Di Chief Justice of Nigeria na im be di head of di court wey get at least 13 oda justices dem.

Dis Justices dem for di court, na di national judicial council dey recommend dia appointment to di president.

See di list of current justices dem for Nigeria Supreme court, dia hierarchy and profile.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria)

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme Court of Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria

Lord Olukayode Ariwoola na di acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Legal career: E become justice of di Supreme Court of Nigeria for 2011.

Before im appointment to di highest court for di land, e serve for Court of Appeal from 2005-2011.

And for di State High Court for Oyo State south west Nigeria.

E don serve as Judge for 30 years now.

Im first appointment as judge na for Superior Court of record for Oyo State for 1992.

Education: E get im law degree from University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife.

For July 1981, dem call Olu Ariwoola to Nigeria bar.

Age: Dem born ova 60 years ago into di Ariwoola family of Iseyin.

Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme Court

Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad na one of di most senior Justices for di Supreme court

State of origin: Justice Muhammad from chanchaga local goment area for Minna northern Nigeria.

Age: Na October 27, 1953 dem born am.

Education: Di 68 year old start im early education for im home town for Minna.

E get im pre-degree certificate from Abdullahi Bayero college (now Bayero University) Kano.

Before e go Ahmadu Bello University (Faculty of Law) Zaria to get im Law degree.

And im BL for Nigerian Law School 1977.

Den e go Warwick University Coventry UK for im LLM for 1982-1983.

And also institute of Advance Certificate in Practice procedure.

Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria

Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun na one of di top female Justices for di Supreme court.

Age: Dem born her May 7, 1958.

Education: Justice Kekere-Ekun get her law degree from University of Lagos and dem call her to bar for 1981.

Her LL.M she get am from di London School of Economic and Political Science for November 1983.

Legal career: Her legal career start from Lagos south west Nigeria.

She collect appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade II, Lagos State Judiciary for December 1989.

And then become Judge of the High Court of Lagos State for July 1996.

She serve as Chairman Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja, Lagos from November 1996 to May 1999.

And for September 22, 2004 she step up as Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Na from dia she collect appointment go Supreme court for June 8, 2013.

Aside law she enjoy reading, music, information technology and counselling.

Justice John Inyang Okoro

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria

Justice Chima Centus Nweze

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme Court of Nigeria

State of origin: Justice Chima Centus Nweze, come from Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, for South east Nigeria.

Age: Na September 25, 1958 dem born am.

Education: Justice Nweze get im law degree, Masters and [Ph. D.] from University of Nigeria.

Im attend Nigeria Law School, from 1983 - 1984, where im obtain di qualifying Certificate, [BL].

Legal career: Justice Nweze journey for judiciary start for private bar before im move to High Court Bench of Enugu State.

From dia e collect appointment as Justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, for February 15, 2008.

Na from dia e move up to di highest court for di land for October 29, 2014.

Justice Amina Adamu Augie

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria

State of origin: Justice Amina Adamu Augie from Kebbi State, for North-West Nigeria.

Age: Dem born her September 3, 1953.

Education: See di dates and schools she attend for Nigeria before dem her call to bar.

University of Ife, Ile-Ife from 1972 - 1977.

Nigerian Law School, Lagos from 1977 - 1978.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1980 - 1981.

University of Lagos from 1986 - 1987.

Her call to Nigerian Bar happun for 8th July, 1978.

Legal career: She start her legal career as a Legal Aid Counsel for Sokoto.

She bin lecture small for Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as an Assistant Lecturer.

She also serve as Senior State Counsel for di Office of di Chief Counsel to di then President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Afta dat one she collect appointment as Lecturer for Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

Na from dia she move to become Chief Magistrate for Sokoto State Judiciary for 1988.

She still go back to lecture part time again as Lecturer for Faculty of Law, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto from 1989 - 1992.

She also serve as an Associate Lecturer for di same University for three years.

From dia she step up to di Court of Appeal Bench for 2002.

She spend ova 14 years dia where she serve for different divisions.

Na from di Appeal court she move go di Supreme court of Nigeria on 7 November, 2016.

Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria

Place of birth: Dem born Justice Uwani Musa Abba for Gashua, Yobe State for Northern Nigeria.

Age: Na November 7, 1956 dem born her.

Education: Na for northern Nigeria she go school from Primary to University level.

She get her Diploma in Law from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for 1976 and her L.L.B Hons from di same institution for 1980.

Dem call her to Bar for 1981.

Legal career: Her legal career start as State Counsel for 1982.

She bin hold different positions between 1973 and 1982 from Clerical Assistant (Area Courts Division), Assistant Registrar, Acting Registrar and Higher Registrar.

After her appointment as State Counsel, she rise through various positions to become Acting Senior State Counsel for 1984, Senior Magistrate II in 1986, Senior Magistrate I in 1987, Chief Magistrate II in 1989, Chief Magistrate I in 1991 and Chief Registrar in November 1991.

Before she collect appointment as Higher Court Judge of Yobe State Judiciary in December 1991.

Dat appointment make her di first Lady Judge for Yobe State Judiciary, a position wey she hold until July 2004.

Wen dem elevate her to di Court of Appeal.

And from Court of Appeal she step up to Supreme Court on January 8, 2019.

Justice M. Lawal Garba

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme Court of Nigeria

Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju

Justice Abdu Aboki

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Justice Abdu Aboki

Justice I. N. M. Saulawa

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Justice I. N. M. Saulawa

Justice Adamu Jauro

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Justice Adamu Jauro

Justice Tijjani Abubakar

Wia dis foto come from, Supreme court of Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Justice Tijjani Abubakar

Justice Emmanuel A. Agim