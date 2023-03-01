How dozens of pipo die as two trains jam for Greece

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Two trains jam for Greek

Survivors don tok how dia train carriage tumble and catch fire inside one accident wey happun for northern Greece.

Greek authorities confam say at least 36 pipo don die and 66 pipo injure for di head-on collision between two trains near di city of Larissa on Tuesday night.

Six pipo dey for intensive care unit.

Police describe am as a "tragic train accident" and say dem don dispatch investigators from Athens and Thessaloniki to assist local authorities.

Dem neva sabi di cause of di accident.

Rescue workers bin work all through di night to find survivors.

How di accident take happun

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Greece train accident

Di govnor of Thessaly region, where di train accident happun tell local media say di two trains bin jam togeda on di same same track, according to Reuters news agency.

Konstantinos Agorastos tell Skai TV say di accident happun sake of high speed between a cargo train and one intercity passenger train outside di city of Larissa for central Greece.

Di intercity passenger train bin dey travel from Athens go Thessaloniki, e tok.

Di regional governor explain say di first four carriages of di passenger train scata for di crash. E add say di first two carriages don dey "almost completely destroyed" afta e catch fire

"Dem bin dey travel for great speed and one (driver) no know say di oda one dey come," Agorastos tok.

Survivors share dia experience

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo tok of di panic for inside di carriages as di train collide

"We hear a big bang," 28-year-old passenger Stergios Minenis, wey jump to safety from di wreckage, tok.

"We dey turn around inside carriage until we fall on our sides and until di commotion stopped. Then pipo begin dey panic. Cables, fire. Di fire start immediately. As wey dey turn na so fire dey burn us. Fire dey right and left," Reuters news agency quote Mr Minenis.

"For 10, 15 seconds, everywhere scata. Everytin dey turn, fires, cables hang, windows dey break, pipo dey shot, pipo trap inside di train."

According to one shaken passenger wey follow Skai television tok, "di windows suddenly explode" and "pipo dey shout and fear catch dem".

"Fortunately, we fit open di doors and escape quickly. For oda wagons, dem no get di opportunity to manage to get out, and one wagon even catch fire."

Fellow passenger Angelos Tsiamouras tell local media say di accident be like earthquake, while another pesin wey im name na Lazos tell newspaper Protothema: "I no dey hurt, but pipo wey injure dey near me, so dia blood stain me.”

Di passenger train bin dey travel from Athens go di northern city of Thessaloniki wen e crash head-on wit di oda freight train, wey cause fire for at least one of di carriages.

Rescue operations

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Rescue workers dey attend to survivors

About 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances bin dey for di scene of di accident, Greek emergency services tok, wit cranes wey dem also take dey remove debris.

"Na very powerful collision," di regional governor of di Thessaly region, Kostas Agorastos, tell state-run television.

"Dis na terrible night... e dey hard to describe di scene."

Footage of di collision aftermath show thick plumes of smoke as e dey rise from derailed carriages.

Conditions for rescue workers bin dey "very difficult" because of "di plenty collision", fire service tok-tok pesin, Vassilis Varthakoyiannis tell reporters.

"I never see anything like dis for my entire life. E dey tragic. Five hours later, we astill dey find bodies," one exhausted rescuer wey tok as e dey comot from di wreckage tell AFP news agency.

"We dey live through a tragedy. We dey pull out pipo alive, injured... dead. We go dey here all night, until we finish, until we find di last person," another volunteer rescue worker tell ERT state broadcaster for inside comments wey Reuters cite.

Fotos from di accident

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Greece train accident

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Firefighters and rescue workers search through di night for survivors

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Greece train accident