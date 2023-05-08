Electric shock kill Sudan student engineer as e dey fix light for Dafur clinic

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Ala Danedn Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo love Ala Danedn for im smile and im tireless work as a volunteer

One 27-year-old electrical engineering student don die as e dey try fix di light for one hospital wey di fight-fight for Sudan Darfur region affect.

Muhammedin Fadul Idris Wadi, wey many of im friends sabi as Ala Danedn, dey electrocuted for Sayed al-Shahada Health Centre for Fasher city on Thursday.

E be part of one group of volunteers wey dey try to keep di clinic going inside di fierce clashes and looting wey dey go on for Sudan.

"Dem know am for im smile, even in di time of di war," im friend tok.

"He give im life as a servant of di people of Fasher," Ahmed Ishaq, wey dey study wit am for di University of Fasher, tell BBC.

Ala Danedn dey admired for im tireless work and selfless community initiatives, e tok.

One tag line for im his profile photo on Facebook read: "No wait for di opportunity, create am."

Since kasala burst for Sudan between rival military factions on 15 April, im group of volunteers, wey dem call di Youth of di al-Thawra Initiative, bin focus on assisting medics for Fasher, di capital of North Darfur state.

All medical facilities for Fasher, except South Hospital - one repurposed maternity clinic - gatz close because of dia closeness to di fighting, or di inability of staff to reach dem.

"I see am dey work wit all effort to clean and receive di wounded for South Hospital throughout di first week," Mr Ishaq tok.

"He make us dey happy psychologically in difficult times wit im kind words - and e dey work like bee."

Di volunteers bin turn dia attention to Sayed al-Shahada Health Centre, wey dem scata and loot during di crisis and staff don abandon am.

Wia dis foto come from, Sayed Al-Shahada Health Centre Youth Intiative Wetin we call dis foto, Di health centre bin manage to open again last week thanks to di volunteers

Dem think say e dey important to try reopen am as e dey close to vulnerable neighbourhoods for di south of di city including Abu Shanbat and Zam Zam camps, wey be home to communities wey run comot dia villages for di ethnic violence wey destroy Darfur 20 years ago.

Na im group raise money to repair and buy food, medicine plus oda medical supplies to di facility.

"E dey good at networking wit pharmacies and medical supplies companies," Oga Ishaq tok of im friend dedication to see di health centre reopen.

Di clinic resume work again last Monday wit di help of 25 volunteer medics and 80 community volunteers, but still dey face difficulties.

As many places no get light - or get poor power supply - Ala Danedn bin dey attend to one electric problem for di health centre on Thursday evening.

Im friend say e collapse afta e receive one strong shock and dem transfer am go South Hospital.

But afta 48 hours volunteers wey dey there no fit save him and di undergraduate die on Saturday night.

"We bin promise one anoda say afta di war end we go meet again for di city centre, and replace di sounds of bullets wit melody, music and joy – di sessions e loved," Mr Ishaq tok.

"But Ala Danedn don go and we owe it to am to keep our covenant as volunteers to make life beta for our pipo."

Di fighting wey start three weeks ago dey destroy di kontri - hundreds of civilians don die and hundreds of thousands don run leave dia houses.

Di army and di paramilitary group, di Rapid Support Forces (RSF), still dey fight for control of key areas of di capital, Khartoum, despite attempts to get di two sides to tok.

Around seven million pipo dey trapped for dia houses for Khartoum, dem no fit comot get basic supplies including food.