Who be Oluwatoyin Madein, di accountant-general Buhari appoint

Wia dis foto come from, @FMIC Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Oluwatoyin Madein as new AGF

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don appoint Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as di new Accountant-General of di Federation.

Her appointment dey come few days to di end of di administration of President Buhari.

Di Head of di Civil Service of di Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan announce her appointment inside one letter on Friday.

She say Madein appointment dey come afta successful selection process to fill di existing vacancy.

Di statement add say di appointment dey effective from Thursday and make di new appointee resume immediately.

E never clear if she go continue for di role if di administration officially end on 29 May.

Madein wey be di Director of Finance and Accounts for di Office of di Head of di Civil Service of di Federation dey replace di former Accountant-General of di Federation Ahmad Idris, wey chop sack on top accuse of fraud.

Di Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, bin arrest di former AGF on top accuse say e allegedly embezzle N109bn.

Who be Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein?

Informate from her LinkedIn account show say she be professional accountant, Fellow of di Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, member of di Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, plus di Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

She get doctoral degree for Philosophy, Management Finance for 2020 from Walden University, Minnesota for di United States.

Oluwatoyin Madein bin get her Higher National Diploma (Accountancy) for 1988 for Ogun State Polytechnic (now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic), Abeokuta.

She also get Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s for Business Administration from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye.

Her experience for di Federal Civil Service as an Accountant, Financial Manager and Internal Auditor don dey for close to 30 years.

She start her career for di civil service as a middle level officer from Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and later join di team of staff wey start both Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) and National Poverty Alleviation Programme (NAPEP).

She don serve for various Ministries like Ministry of Police Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Works and Housing and Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for Abuja.

She serve for di role of di Deputy Director (Internal Audit) for di Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. Director (Finance and Accounts) for di Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Deputy Director, Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urbdan Development

Oluwatoyin Madein dey married to Engr. Adeleke Olusina Madein and dem get children togeda.

Wetin be di work of di Accountant General of di Federation

Di Accountant General of di Federation na di head of di federal goment accounting services and Trea na some of di work wey di new AGF go dey do;

E go provide adequate accounting and controls for di Ministries, Extra Ministerial Offices plus di oda arms of goment.

E go serve as the Chief Accounting Officer of di receipts and payments of di goment of di federation.

Manage federal goment investments

Maintain and operate di accounts of di consolidated revenue fund, development fund, contingencies fund plus oda public funds.

Maintain and operate di Federation account.

Investigate cases of fraud, loss of funds, assets, store items and oda financial malpractices for Ministries/Extra-Ministerial department.