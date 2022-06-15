Five things you need to know about 2022 Women's Afcon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

36 minutes wey don pass

Na less than one month before di 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations aka WAFCON go kick-off.

Defending champions Nigeria name Asisat Oshoala and Ashleigh Plumptre for dia provisional squad for di tournament.

Head coach Randy Waldrum leave out in-form players Gift Monday and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene from di team.

Nigeria Football Federation go reduce di 32-player group wey dem announce to 28 for mid-June.

Na dat final list of players go represent di kontri for di biggest women football tournament for di continent.

Dis na five tins you need know ahead of Women's Afcon 2022.

Nigeria win first qualifier game for Afcon 2023 9th June 2022

Host nation

2022 WAFCON go happun for Morocco from 2-23 July.

Nigeria Super Falcons go play Bayana Bayana of South Africa on July 4 for dia group C opening match.

Di oda teams wey dey group C na Burundi and Botswana.

How many teams go play for di tournament?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cameroon na one of di 12 teams for di tournament

Na 12 teams qualify to play for dis year tournament for Morocco.

Di confederation of African football divide di 12 teams into three groups A, B and C.

Group A: Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Uganda.

Group B: Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia, Togo.

Group C: Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi, Botswana.

Dem bin cancel di 2020 edition because of di coronavirus pandemic.

Dis year go be di first time di finals, wey dem expand from eight to 12 teams, go hold for North Africa.

Who be di favourites?

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@NGSuper_Falcons Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Super Falcons na di defending champions

Di top ranked team for di competition na Nigeria, di Super Falcons na number one ranked team for Africa and di number 39 for di world.

Nigeria don win di past three Women's Nations Cups and nine in total.

And dem get di reigning African best player Assisat Oshola for dia squad.

Di Barcelona striker win di golden boot top for di women’s Spanish Primera Division.

She win di golden boot afta she score 20 goals in 19 league appearances and she share di award wit Brazilian Geyse Ferreira, wey manage 20 goals in 27 appearances for Madrid CFF.

Equatorial Guinea, na di only oda side to claim di title, Tunisia comot dem for di second round of qualifiers.

How kontries fit use AWCON qualify for 2023 World Cup ?

Di four kontri wey reach di semi-final for di tournament four semi-finalists go automatically qualify for di 2023 Women's World Cup.

Two oda teams go enter a 10-team intercontinental play-off wey go decide di final three spots for di World Cup for Australia and New Zealand.

Meet di first timers

Burundi and Botswana na di two teams wey qualify for di tournament for di first time.